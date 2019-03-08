Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Withy U14s turn on the style at Bicton College

PUBLISHED: 12:37 26 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:37 26 September 2019

Rugby

Rugby

Archant

Withycombe Under-14s turned on the style as they racked up three impressive wins against Bude, Bridport and Bridgwater on a morning of quality rugby at Bicton College.

First up, against Bude, they had six different try scorers as they chalked up a 43-0 victory.

Game two was against a Bridport side that have been a hard nut to crack in previous meetings between the teams. However, Withy were firing on all cylinders which led to multiple turnovers, and, with the use of quick ball and plenty of pace a steady stream of tries followed as Withy won 50-5 with the Dorset side scoring a late consolation.

The final game was set to be the biggest challenge as Bridgwater had also won their opening two games, but the Somerset side were no match for a Withy side that defended well and then moved the ball with fast hands to enable their flying backs to show what they are made of as Withy won 31-0.

Most Read

Exmouth couple caught up in Thomas Cook collapse chaos

Natalie and Robert Shaw on holiday in Crete. Picture: Natalie Shaw

Proposed tariff increase at three Exmouth car parks ‘fleecing’ motorists, says angry councillor

Exmouth's London Inn car park. Photo: Paul Strange.

Man’s body discovered in Seaton

Loss of free Budleigh car park would ‘kill’ town’s economy

Budleigh's free car park

Police investigating serious sex attack in Exmouth arrest man

Pictures of the scene that has been cordoned off by police, investigation a serious sexual assault. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Most Read

Exmouth couple caught up in Thomas Cook collapse chaos

Natalie and Robert Shaw on holiday in Crete. Picture: Natalie Shaw

Proposed tariff increase at three Exmouth car parks ‘fleecing’ motorists, says angry councillor

Exmouth's London Inn car park. Photo: Paul Strange.

Man’s body discovered in Seaton

Loss of free Budleigh car park would ‘kill’ town’s economy

Budleigh's free car park

Police investigating serious sex attack in Exmouth arrest man

Pictures of the scene that has been cordoned off by police, investigation a serious sexual assault. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Withy U14s turn on the style at Bicton College

Rugby

Madeira’s Danny Doran bows out as captain with win against Ottery St Mary

Bowls

Horne nets another MOM award in Town thirds win

Exmouth Town thirds who have made a great start to the new Macxron League Division Eight campaign. Picture:m EXMOUTH TOWN FOOTBALL CLUB

Exe Jets impress on way to victory in opening Exmouth Netball League game of new season

Netball generic picture

Exmouth Town Under-14s exit Devon Cup at home to Exeside

Ottery AFC at home to Totnes&Dartington FC. Ref shsp 34 19TI 8454. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists