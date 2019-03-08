Withy U14s turn on the style at Bicton College

Rugby Archant

Withycombe Under-14s turned on the style as they racked up three impressive wins against Bude, Bridport and Bridgwater on a morning of quality rugby at Bicton College.

First up, against Bude, they had six different try scorers as they chalked up a 43-0 victory.

Game two was against a Bridport side that have been a hard nut to crack in previous meetings between the teams. However, Withy were firing on all cylinders which led to multiple turnovers, and, with the use of quick ball and plenty of pace a steady stream of tries followed as Withy won 50-5 with the Dorset side scoring a late consolation.

The final game was set to be the biggest challenge as Bridgwater had also won their opening two games, but the Somerset side were no match for a Withy side that defended well and then moved the ball with fast hands to enable their flying backs to show what they are made of as Withy won 31-0.