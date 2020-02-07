Advanced search

Withy take a break from league action to contest Devon Cup tie at Torrington

PUBLISHED: 09:45 07 February 2020 | UPDATED: 09:45 07 February 2020

Action from the Withycombe win over Exeter Saracens. Picture: WITHYCOMBE RFC

Withycombe take break from their march towards the Devon One title with a Devon Junior Cup tie in North Devon against Torrington.

With both teams getting byes in the first round against Ilfracombe and Exeter Saracens respectively, Withy and tomorrow's hosts have reached the quarter-final stage of the competition without playing a game!

The draw has already been made for the last four and, whoever wins the tie at Torrington will meet either Tamar Saracens or Totnes in the semi-final which is due to played on February 22.

Last weekend Withy continued their 100 per cent league record this season with a 62-8 home success against Exeter Saracens.

Torrington currently sit seventh in the division having won five of their 15 matches so far this season with their most recent outing a 29-12 defeat at the hands of OPMs last weekend.

Withy and Torrington did meet in a league game at Raleigh Park last November when the North Devon side fielded a scratch side and the game reached the hour mark before there referee called a halt to proceedings with Withy 86-7 to the good.

Speaking after the midweek Raleigh Park training session ahead of the cup tie, Withy head coach Sam Williams said: "We look forward to the trip to Torrington and I am looking forward to seeing if we can back up last week's excellent performance against Exeter Saracens.

"The focus this week has been on core skills and moving the ball effectively at the right time, and it will be interesting to see if we can get this done in game conditions.

"We have massive respect for Torrington after they made the trip up to us despite low numbers earlier in the season, and fully expect them to be a full strength at home and looking to prove a point.

"Selection this week sees Jimmy and 'Westy' on the wings given the chance to press claims for starting positions when we return to league action next week with a game against Tamar Saracens. We are also giving a run out to Eugene who we are excited to have back in the mix.

Cup rules dictate any 19 in the squad, and I'm confident that the boys will go well again this weekend."

Tomorrow's game kicks off at 2:30pm and for Withy followers travelling to North Devon the post code of the Torrington RFC Donnacroft Fields home is EX38 7BU.

For those that are unable to make the game you can follow the action at http://bit.ly/TORvsWIT-CUP or via the Pitchero App

