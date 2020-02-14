Withy set for first of back-to-back meetings with Tamar Saracens

Action from the Withycombe cup win at Torrington. Picture: ADAM CURTIS Archant

Withycombe are hoping the threat of Storm Dennis does not get in the way of their latest action, a Devon One league game in Plymouth against Tamar Saracens.

Last Saturday, Withy took a break from what has been, to date, and all-conquering league campaign, to book a place in the semi-finals of the Devon Junior Cup, winning well at Torrington.

The trip to Plymouth the day after Valentine's Day marks the start of back-to-back meetings with Tamar Saracens who will be the opposition at Raleigh Park next Saturday (February 22) when they teams will contest that Devon semi-final.

While tries from Chris Gibbons, Billy Sharland, Jimmy Holman and Joe Blyth were enough to send Withy into the last four, Tamar Saracens brushed aside an understrength Totnes, winning 61-0.

However, before the big cup tie the two teams meeting this weekend in a key league encounter with Withy top and Saracens in second place, 11 points behind!

When Withy and Saracens met back in October in the league game played at Raleigh Park it was a close encounter of the low scoring kind with two penalties from the trusty boot of Glen Channing being the only scores on the day as Withy won 6-0.

Speaking ahead of the game, Withy head coach Sam Williams said: "We look forward to the game and hope the weather holds off for us to play the game.

"The last time we played it was very tense game played in atrocious conditions and we managed to keep them [Saracens] at arm's length with some good honest and solid defensive play whilst, at the same time, engineering field position for ourselves that allowed us to set up the opportunities for Glen to tuck over the penalties that ultimately decided the outcome.."

The Withy head coach continued: "We are well aware of the physical threat that they [Saracens] pose and have a side selected to deal with this. This week's focus in terms of our midweek work was on discipline at the back foot, and also working hard to maintain possession. As has been the case heading into all our matches, be they league or cup this season, we have been confident in our in abilities, and in the league recently have been in really good form. We don't look forward to this game with nervousness, but with massive excitement and hope that we can continue you are good form, and more importantly stick to the processes that have made us difficult to play against in both attack and defence."

The game at Plymouth, with the venue post code - for those Withy followers making their way to the game - is PL5 2EY and kick-off is at 2.30pm.

For those that cannot be there, you can follow live match updates online at http://bit.ly/TAMvsWIT or via the Pitchero App.