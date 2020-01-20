Advanced search

Withy ladies win 'thriller' at Totnes

PUBLISHED: 07:43 20 January 2020

Withycombe ladies made a winning start to 2020 with a thrilling 32-29 win in a close encounter at Totnes.

The home side opened the scoring and generally had the better of the first half, scoring four tries to the two that Withy bagged.

The first points onto the board for Withy came from a first ever try by forward Carol Glover and the second was scored by the fleet-footed KC Williams, but, at the break, the home side led 24-12.

During the interval, Withy coach Doug Wibberley served up some 'hairdryer' treatment to his players and it clearly sparked a response, for their was an extra yard in the Withy step from the restart.

A try from Phoebe Pretty-McGrath was followed by a quick-fire brace from Georgia Skelly put Withy in charge of the game with the contest entering its final 15 minutes.

Totnes hit back to edged ahead and it began to look as if Withy would have to take a frustrating defeat 'on the chin'

However, there is a growing confidence in what is a developing squad at Withy and they dug and dug deep to serve up one final push! A concerted team effort was finished by Kel Fox who showed determination to power over and change the lead for the sixth and final time in what had been a compelling contest.

There was still time, albeit the final five minutes, for Totnes to camp deep in the Withy 22, but the defence was heroic and the final whistle was greeted by a huge cheer from another large band of travelling Withy followers.

In another terrific all-round team performance a special mention goes to Lynn Pridham who made her debut for the team.

