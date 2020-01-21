Withy ladies edged out in close encounter with Crediton

Rugby Archant

Withycombe ladies were not quite able to match the heroics that they served up the week before at Totnes as they were edged out 24-20 by visiting Crediton.

When the sides had met earlier in the campaign in Mid Devon, Withy had suffered a heavy defeat, but this was a much closer contest.

Crediton opened strongly and enjoy almost total dominance of the ball in the opening 15 minutes!

However, for all their territorial gains, the Withy defence was up to the task and, as the home side grew into the game, they began to enjoy more sight of the ball and this helped the forwards lay a platform for the explosive backs to exploit.

Several phases led Withies to within 10 metres of the try line and slick hands allowed full back Kel Fox to go over in clubhouse corner for the opening try on 18 minutes.

Crediton hit back with a converted try as they crossed under the posts.

Play then became 'scrappy' as possession change hands several times, but Crediton enjoyed more gains in territorial terms. However, Withy struck next Caitlyn Perry intercepting a pass before sprinting some 65 metres, holding off a chasing cover tackle before crossing the whitewash.

Again Crediton hit back swiftly and, when awarded a tap penalty, used it well to go over under the posts for another converted try and they took a narrow 14-12 lead into the interval.

Early in the second half Crediton scored before an injury near the touchline meant a change to the game.

Both teams agreed to reduce the pitch size in order to complete the match, so the playing area was narrowed by 15 metres and this led to a greater forward battle as there was far less space available. Withy enjoyed a period of sustained pressure and Amy Gillard thought she had scored, only to realise it was the wrong line, but a 'quick-thinking' Laurie Ranft picked the ball up and galloped home to reduce the deficit to tone of just four points with 10 minutes remaining. Once again Crediton responded well and scored again, but Withy were not done and, after some terrific team play, Brandie Squires crossed for the home teams fourth try.

There was time for one last play, but despite a promising maul being collapsed the ref blew for full time.

Whilst it was defeat for the Withy ladies they will no doubt take great heart from the performance and a much close score line than the earlier meeting had produced.

A big thank-you must go to Chris and Shelley Goldfinch for their continued support of the team and putting up the playing awards.

Terrianne Densham received the forward accolade and Caitlyn Perry the back of the match, both bagging honours for their work rate, tackles and decisive carries.