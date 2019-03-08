Withy hosting 'Super Saturday' at Raleigh Park

Honiton rugby action Archant

Withy are back in action this coming Saturday (October 5) when they entertain Plymouth Argaum at Raleigh Park (3pm) in their fourth Tribute Devon One game of the season.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The match is also part of the club's first 'Super Saturday' of the season. The Withy clubhouse will be open from 8.30am for breakfast and the screening of the England World Cup match against Argentina.

Then, at 11am, there's a Tri-Hards touch rugby workshop followed by the Withy ladies taking on their Teignmouth counterparts in a friendly that kicks off at noon. In the evening, following the 1st XV fixture, the club will be hosting its much anticipated Oktoberfest Social to which everyone is invited! Fancy dress is encouraged, but not essential and there will be a prize for the best dressed!