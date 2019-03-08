Advanced search

Withy get w/o win to stay top of the Devon One table

PUBLISHED: 14:34 11 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:34 11 October 2019

Honiton 2nds at home to Exeter Eng. Ref mhsp 41-16TI 9438. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton 2nds at home to Exeter Eng. Ref mhsp 41-16TI 9438. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Withycombe remain top of the Tribute Devon One table after they were awarded a walk-over win when Saturday's opposition, Plymouth Argaum, could not raise a side.

The five points that Withy get for the 'no-show' means that four games into the league campaign they are top of the table.

Despite the disappointment of their being no senior XV game, the Super Saturday event still went ahead with a touch rugby workshop taking place prior to the ladies match and then, in the evening, the club held a very successful Octoberfest social event.

On Saturday (October 12), Withy out aside their league programme to contest a Devon Intermediate Cup 1st round tie away at Ilfracombe with the kick-off time expected to be 3pm, but this will be confirmed later in the week.

See www.exmouthjournal.co.uk on Friday (October 11) to see a preview odf the Withy cup tie.

