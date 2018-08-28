Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Withy edged out after a battling performance in soggy conditions

PUBLISHED: 13:41 18 December 2018

Action from the Withycombe defeat at Pirates Amateurs. Withy players Scott Burgan (left) and try scorer Joe Staley (right) in the thick of the action during the Withycombe defeat at Pirates Amateurs. Picture ANDREA PARKIN

Action from the Withycombe defeat at Pirates Amateurs. Withy players Scott Burgan (left) and try scorer Joe Staley (right) in the thick of the action during the Withycombe defeat at Pirates Amateurs. Picture ANDREA PARKIN

Archant

Withycombe will sit bottom of the Tribute Cornwall and Devon table at Christmas, but their latest outing offers real hope that, once the new year kicks in, a great escape from a bottom spot finish can be achieved.

Withy entertained Plymouth Argaum on an afternoon when Exmouth, Sidmouth and Honiton were all denied action by waterlogged pitches.

Withy struck first in their meeting with the visitors, scoring as early as the sixth minute when Sam Adams crossed the try line, but, in difficult conditions, the Glen Channing conversion attempt was unsuccessful.

Withy then battled well and got to half-time still sporting their 5-0 lead. Indeed, that advantage was carried through the first 17 minutes of the second half before the home resistance was finally broken by an unconverted try.

The game then saw two yellow cards in as many minutes as first Argaum lost a man to the sin-bin – with a yellow card handed to Chris Perkins in the 72 minute – and, two minutes later, Jack Fear was also shown yellow to leave Withy a man down.

The decisive score came with the game into its 78th minute and it went the way of the visitors, who also slotted the conversion to bag a narrow 12-5 success to leave Withy as the basement-dwellers heading into the festive break.

This has, to date, been something of a traumatic season for Withy, but it began so promisingly as they won their opening day home game against Lanner 50-15 and they also won their second home game of the new term, beating Hayle 34-24, but that victory, on September 15, was the last time the Raleigh Park faithful saw their side win.

September saw away defeats at Plymouth Argaum and Plymstock Albion Oaks and a 92-0 home mauling in the East Devon derby with Honiton.

The three October matches were all lost – games away at South Molton and Tavistock and a 78-3 defeat at home to Bude.

A new low was reached in November when, the week after a 76-0 reversal at Topsham, injuries and unavailability led to Withy being unable to field a side for the home meeting with Penryn, who were awarded a walk-over! Into December and a 52-3 defeat at Torquay was followed by an abandoned contest – this due to injury – in the meeting with Pirates Amateurs.

However, this latest ‘close encounter’ at home to an Argaum side that had beaten Withy handsomely earlier in the season suggests that, come the January fixtures, Withy will hopefully be able to breathe new energy into their campaign.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Exmouth Journal visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Exmouth Journal staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Exmouth Journal account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Most Read

Freak accident for boy aged 10 on Exmouth seafront features in new BBC program

Santa visits Harry in hospital on Christmas Eve 2016. Picture: DAAT.

Weather warning issued for East Devon with flooding ‘likely’

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain. Picture: Met Office

Exmouth home cook takes menu to national final

Sue's main - Stuffed Pork Tenderloin with Sweet Potato Puree, braised vegetables and a cider sauce. Picture: Teflon.

Teenager denies rape and attempted murder of girl in Exmouth

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Exmouth hotelier cleared of fraud charge

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

#includeImage($article, 225)

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police release further details about Brooke fatal crash driver

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Is local league football set to change for better – or worse?

Dean nets hat-trick as Blues Under-13s win handsomely at Cullompton Rangers

Action from the Brixington Blues U13 Exeter and District Youth League KO Cup meeting with West Exe Youth. Picture ALAN MCBRYAN

Withy edged out after a battling performance in soggy conditions

Action from the Withycombe defeat at Pirates Amateurs. Withy players Scott Burgan (left) and try scorer Joe Staley (right) in the thick of the action during the Withycombe defeat at Pirates Amateurs. Picture ANDREA PARKIN

Exeter Falcons hosting ‘An Evening with Gary Havelock’ in late January

The Exeter Falcons speedway poster showing the 'Night with Gary Havelock' set for the end of january. Picture EXETER FALCONS 2105 LTD

Teenager denies rape and attempted murder of girl in Exmouth

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists