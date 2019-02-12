Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Withy Colts see off visiting South Molton

PUBLISHED: 13:14 07 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:14 07 March 2019

Action from the Withycombe Under-16s Fishwermans Cup win over DHSOB Sharks Picture IAIN COOPER

Action from the Withycombe Under-16s Fishwermans Cup win over DHSOB Sharks Picture IAIN COOPER

Archant

Withycombe Colts were 27-7 winners when they entertained South Molton.

Tries from Oscar Moyle and Jason Farrant - the latter also converted his own try - gave Withy a 12-0 lead.

The continued Withy pressure told and, when the visitors conceded a penalty in front of the post, Farrant stepped up to add another three points to the home score, making it 15-0.

South Molton scored a try early in the second half, but Withy were soon back on the front foot and, when a cross-field kick to Aaron Lee was fed back to Harry Neath Rogers, he dived over for a try that Farrant converted and Withy held a 22-7 lead. The final score came as the clock ticked down. The move began with a terrific tackle that ended a South Molton raid and, when the ball was passed to Josh Arbury, he shrugged off a number of tackles before showing the visiting side a clean set of heels with a run to the line to complete the scoring.

Most Read

Exmouth pensioner scared to live in her own home after gang of yobs smash her front door with stones

Val West with her damaged door. Ref exe 10 19TI 0678. Picture: Terry Ife

New owner of Exmouth business earmarks trading success

Deborah Farley with Exmouth town crier Roger Bourgein. Picture: Unique Boutique

Man who lost wedding ring on Exmouth beach reunited with it thanks to Lympstone metal detectorist

Metal detectorist Stuart Woolger with the ring he dug up in Exmouth.

Traffic fears over Tesco plans for loading bay

The parking spaces in front of SM Prior and Sons are subject to an application to create a single loading bay. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Seafront attractions cost taxpayer nearly £300,000

The new Jurassic-theme play park at the Queens Drive Space

Most Read

Exmouth pensioner scared to live in her own home after gang of yobs smash her front door with stones

Val West with her damaged door. Ref exe 10 19TI 0678. Picture: Terry Ife

New owner of Exmouth business earmarks trading success

Deborah Farley with Exmouth town crier Roger Bourgein. Picture: Unique Boutique

Man who lost wedding ring on Exmouth beach reunited with it thanks to Lympstone metal detectorist

Metal detectorist Stuart Woolger with the ring he dug up in Exmouth.

Traffic fears over Tesco plans for loading bay

The parking spaces in front of SM Prior and Sons are subject to an application to create a single loading bay. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Seafront attractions cost taxpayer nearly £300,000

The new Jurassic-theme play park at the Queens Drive Space

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth’s Ben Lane sparkles at YONEX All England Championships in Birmingham.

Ben Lane and doubles partner Jess Pugh in action at the YONEX All England Championships in Birmingham. Picture YOHAN NONOTTE

Budleigh exit Morrison Bell Cup at hands of Upottery

Budleigh 2nds at home to Ottery 1st team.Ref exsp 09 19TI 1000953. Picture: Terry Ife

Withy Colts see off visiting South Molton

Action from the Withycombe Under-16s Fishwermans Cup win over DHSOB Sharks Picture IAIN COOPER

Exmouth Nomads win well at Bideford

Rugby ball.

Skinner goal sends Lympstone Under-10s to cup semi-finals

Lympstone Under-10s, who are into the semi-finals of the Exeter and District Youth League cup after a 2-1 success at Sidmouth. (back row, left to right) Coach Ryan Macmanus, William Esson, Billy Geis, Caleb Howard, Freddie Fordham and coach Aaron Skinner. Front row (left to right) Cameron Rawlings, Jenson Skinner, Arthur Montague, Kai Macmanus and Jack Nicks. Picture EMMA SKINNER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists