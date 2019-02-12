Withy Colts see off visiting South Molton

Action from the Withycombe Under-16s Fishwermans Cup win over DHSOB Sharks Picture IAIN COOPER Archant

Withycombe Colts were 27-7 winners when they entertained South Molton.

Tries from Oscar Moyle and Jason Farrant - the latter also converted his own try - gave Withy a 12-0 lead.

The continued Withy pressure told and, when the visitors conceded a penalty in front of the post, Farrant stepped up to add another three points to the home score, making it 15-0.

South Molton scored a try early in the second half, but Withy were soon back on the front foot and, when a cross-field kick to Aaron Lee was fed back to Harry Neath Rogers, he dived over for a try that Farrant converted and Withy held a 22-7 lead. The final score came as the clock ticked down. The move began with a terrific tackle that ended a South Molton raid and, when the ball was passed to Josh Arbury, he shrugged off a number of tackles before showing the visiting side a clean set of heels with a run to the line to complete the scoring.