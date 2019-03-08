Advanced search

Withy Colts power to big win at Sidmouth

PUBLISHED: 18:58 09 October 2019

Action from the Withy colts win at Sidmouth.

Action from the Withy colts win at Sidmouth.

Withycombe Colts were in fine form as they powered to a 59-7 win on their visit to Sidmouth.

Withy made a confident start and, from a quick tap penalty by Finn Musgrove, Matt Shaw-Smith crossed in the corner and Will Cooper tucked over a fine conversion.

From the restart, Withy won the ball back and good hands led to Vinnie Neath-Rogers scoring with the try being converted.

Withy did concede a number of penalties which afforded the home side some good attacking options but Withy's defence was equal to anything that Sidmouth offered.

The next Withy try was scored by Will Cornish who crossed under the posts and the conversion was scored to extend the lead.

A last gasp tackle was needed after a superb 50-metre sprint but the pressure continued and Cooper cut a fine angle to cross and then got up to convert his own try. Battling Sidmouth scored next with Ethan Putt the try scorer and Tom Mead slotting the conversion but it was soon Withy back on the front foot with Cooper scoring his second try and again he converted to complete the first half scoring.

The opening exchanges of the second half were even-steven before, following a nice pick-and-go by the forwards and some fine work from Matt Edworthy, George Messom scored in the corner. Tom Croal then crossed for his second try of the game and the final Withy try came from more good forwards work prior to Lewis Hillier going over in the corner.

