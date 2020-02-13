Withy Colts lose 100 per cent record in close encounter with Topsham

Withycombe Colts had their seas-long 100 per cent record ended as they were beaten 26-13 when they met Topsham in a Devon Colts Merit Table South match played at the Royal Marines Camp, Lympstone.

There was a fierce cross-wind blowing as Withy kicked off and they were soon on the front foot only to be held up on the Topsham try line and, after a line clearance kick, Topsham made up field progress to score the games opening try under the posts and a straight forward conversion meant the home side led 7-0.

There followed a period of 10 minutes of even-steven play with both sides displaying attacking intent.

However, both defences were organised and disciplined, but the Withy endeavours were finally rewarded when, during a break down the wing, Matt Shaw-Smith chipped the full back and raced through to score an unconverted try. Minutes later they were again on the offensive and, after a series of pick-and-goes, Max Dix scored to see Withy edge ahead at 10-7.

Back came Topsham and, in similar pick-and-go fashion created a try of their own which they also converted to troop off at the interval with a 14-10 lead.

In the second half, Withy pressed hard and forced Topsham onto the back foot, but they defended well and used defensive kicks to great effect.

A crucial moment in the match came when Withy were again threatening only for a pass to be intercepted allowing a Topsham player a clear sprint to the line to score an unconverted try and make it 19-10. Withy hit back and got another three points with a successful penalty kick, but Topsham once again seized their opportunity to take possession from an interception and they scored the games final try.

The contest did end with uncontested scrums as Topsham had no more front row forwards fit to play.

In summary, this was a good all-round Withy show; they certainly did the bulk of the game's attacking, but the difference, on the day, was clearly the two interception tries clinically despatched by Topsham.