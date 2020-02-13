Advanced search

Withy Colts lose 100 per cent record in close encounter with Topsham

PUBLISHED: 11:09 13 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:09 13 February 2020

Action from the Withycombe Colts meeting with Topsham that saw an end to the season-long Withy 100 per cent record. Picture: IAIN COOPER

Action from the Withycombe Colts meeting with Topsham that saw an end to the season-long Withy 100 per cent record. Picture: IAIN COOPER

Archant

Withycombe Colts had their seas-long 100 per cent record ended as they were beaten 26-13 when they met Topsham in a Devon Colts Merit Table South match played at the Royal Marines Camp, Lympstone.

Action from the Withycombe Colts meeting with Topsham that saw an end to the season-long Withy 100 per cent record. Picture: IAIN COOPERAction from the Withycombe Colts meeting with Topsham that saw an end to the season-long Withy 100 per cent record. Picture: IAIN COOPER

There was a fierce cross-wind blowing as Withy kicked off and they were soon on the front foot only to be held up on the Topsham try line and, after a line clearance kick, Topsham made up field progress to score the games opening try under the posts and a straight forward conversion meant the home side led 7-0.

There followed a period of 10 minutes of even-steven play with both sides displaying attacking intent.

However, both defences were organised and disciplined, but the Withy endeavours were finally rewarded when, during a break down the wing, Matt Shaw-Smith chipped the full back and raced through to score an unconverted try. Minutes later they were again on the offensive and, after a series of pick-and-goes, Max Dix scored to see Withy edge ahead at 10-7.

Back came Topsham and, in similar pick-and-go fashion created a try of their own which they also converted to troop off at the interval with a 14-10 lead.

Action from the Withycombe Colts meeting with Topsham that saw an end to the season-long Withy 100 per cent record. Picture: IAIN COOPERAction from the Withycombe Colts meeting with Topsham that saw an end to the season-long Withy 100 per cent record. Picture: IAIN COOPER

In the second half, Withy pressed hard and forced Topsham onto the back foot, but they defended well and used defensive kicks to great effect.

A crucial moment in the match came when Withy were again threatening only for a pass to be intercepted allowing a Topsham player a clear sprint to the line to score an unconverted try and make it 19-10. Withy hit back and got another three points with a successful penalty kick, but Topsham once again seized their opportunity to take possession from an interception and they scored the games final try.

The contest did end with uncontested scrums as Topsham had no more front row forwards fit to play.

In summary, this was a good all-round Withy show; they certainly did the bulk of the game's attacking, but the difference, on the day, was clearly the two interception tries clinically despatched by Topsham.

Action from the Withycombe Colts meeting with Topsham that saw an end to the season-long Withy 100 per cent record. Picture: IAIN COOPERAction from the Withycombe Colts meeting with Topsham that saw an end to the season-long Withy 100 per cent record. Picture: IAIN COOPER

Most Read

SOLD – Developer snaps up section of former Rolle College site

An aerial view of the Owen Building at the Deaf Academy. Picture: Deaf Academy

Exmouth slimmer Marina loses more than three stone thanks to ‘free foods’

Marina Maitland before and after she lost more than three stone. Picture: Slimming World

Gang of thieves targets supermarket shoppers in east Devon

Town centre nursing home set for HMO conversion after council refusal overturned on appeal

St Saviours, in Exmouth, which is subject to a 22-bed HMO application. Picture: Google

Beloved Devon traveller John Treagood dies

John Treagood. Picture: Archant

Most Read

SOLD – Developer snaps up section of former Rolle College site

An aerial view of the Owen Building at the Deaf Academy. Picture: Deaf Academy

Exmouth slimmer Marina loses more than three stone thanks to ‘free foods’

Marina Maitland before and after she lost more than three stone. Picture: Slimming World

Gang of thieves targets supermarket shoppers in east Devon

Town centre nursing home set for HMO conversion after council refusal overturned on appeal

St Saviours, in Exmouth, which is subject to a 22-bed HMO application. Picture: Google

Beloved Devon traveller John Treagood dies

John Treagood. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Harris nets hat-trick as Town power back to winning ways

Exmouth Town supporters at Highworth Town. Picture MARTIN COOK

Withy Colts lose 100 per cent record in close encounter with Topsham

Action from the Withycombe Colts meeting with Topsham that saw an end to the season-long Withy 100 per cent record. Picture: IAIN COOPER

Madeira ladies enjoy clean sweep success in Lacemakers Top Club meeting with Budleigh

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

East Budleigh use corners to great effect as they net five against Newton St Cyres

‘Heartbroken’ Exmouth girls to walk 10-miles for animals affected by Australian bush fires

Ciara New and Caitlyn Vertigan who will be walking 10 miles to raise funds for the WWF. Picture: Victoria Roberts
Drive 24