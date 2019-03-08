Withy Colts edged out by Ivybridge
PUBLISHED: 12:36 30 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:36 30 September 2019
Withycombe Colts were involved in a close encounter when they hosted Ivybridge.
Action from the Withy Colts 12-8 home defeat at the hands of Ivybridge. Picture: IAIN COOPER
Withy held a narrow 3-0 lead at the break courtesy of a penalty.
After the break the Bridgers hit back scoring two tries, one of which was converted.
Withy also scored a second half try and were unfortunate when they had a second 'try' chalked off as Ivybridge took the overall match honours with a 12-8 score line.