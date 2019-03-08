Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Withy Colts edged out by Ivybridge

PUBLISHED: 12:36 30 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:36 30 September 2019

Action from the Withy Colts 12-8 home defeat at the hands of Ivybridge. Picture: IAIN COOPER

Action from the Withy Colts 12-8 home defeat at the hands of Ivybridge. Picture: IAIN COOPER

Archant

Withycombe Colts were involved in a close encounter when they hosted Ivybridge.

Action from the Withy Colts 12-8 home defeat at the hands of Ivybridge. Picture: IAIN COOPERAction from the Withy Colts 12-8 home defeat at the hands of Ivybridge. Picture: IAIN COOPER

Withy held a narrow 3-0 lead at the break courtesy of a penalty.

After the break the Bridgers hit back scoring two tries, one of which was converted.

Withy also scored a second half try and were unfortunate when they had a second 'try' chalked off as Ivybridge took the overall match honours with a 12-8 score line.

Most Read

Beloved children’s author Michael Morpurgo spat at in Sidmouth for wearing ‘B******s to Brexit’ badge

Michael Morpurgo. Picture: Terry Ife

Free support on offer to fix Freeview interference in Exmouth

Elderly couple watching TV. Picture: Getty

Flood alert for Exmouth

Strong waves smash in to Exmouth. Photo by Alan Gibson.

Classic car gathering in Exmouth nets more than £1,000 for Devon Air Ambulance Trust

The Morris Minor Owners Club Devon Region put on an impressive display of Morris Minors built between 1948 and 1971. Picture: David Morgan

‘Yellow’ warning issued as flood risk looms for whole of East Devon

There is a flood risk for the South West.

Most Read

Beloved children’s author Michael Morpurgo spat at in Sidmouth for wearing ‘B******s to Brexit’ badge

Michael Morpurgo. Picture: Terry Ife

Free support on offer to fix Freeview interference in Exmouth

Elderly couple watching TV. Picture: Getty

Flood alert for Exmouth

Strong waves smash in to Exmouth. Photo by Alan Gibson.

Classic car gathering in Exmouth nets more than £1,000 for Devon Air Ambulance Trust

The Morris Minor Owners Club Devon Region put on an impressive display of Morris Minors built between 1948 and 1971. Picture: David Morgan

‘Yellow’ warning issued as flood risk looms for whole of East Devon

There is a flood risk for the South West.

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Striker Chidgey impresses as Exmouth Town thirds make it four wins from four

Harry Dunn receiving the MOM for Town thirds after the win over Bradninch. Picture ETF

Budleigh bowlers in fine form for visit of final touring team of 2019

Bowls. Ref exsp 25-16SH 9103. Picture: Simon Horn.

Gresham at the treble as Town Reserves complete astonishing cup tie comeback

Withy Colts edged out by Ivybridge

Action from the Withy Colts 12-8 home defeat at the hands of Ivybridge. Picture: IAIN COOPER

Exmouth United Under-15s net super sponsorship from Indian Ocean

Exmouth United Under 15s sporting their new kit outside the business of sponsor Indian Ocean. Pictured with the team is Mamunur Rashid, proprietor of the business. Picture EUFC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists