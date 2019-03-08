Withy Colts beaten at Torquay

Withy Colts had another tough match when they travelled to Torquay Colts.

The home side are enjoying a good season and they had some big players amongst their number!

There were few attacking chances for Withy with the game being played narrow as the home side tried to use their weight advantage in the forwards.

Withycombe didn’t shrink and played brilliantly in defence, keeping Torquay pushed back.

Withy also attacked well and, at half time, all that separated the sides was a try and a penalty that saw Withy trail 8-0 at half-time.

After the break it proved just as tough for Withy, but they battled superbly and Torquay were unable to use their advantage to great effect and were only able to score one other try to seal a 15-0 win. The Withy youngsters deserve plenty of credit for giving the hosts the game they did.