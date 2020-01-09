Wilmott and Langston Justice tries in Exmouth 2nd XV Cully success

Exmouth 2nd XV players in a huddle during their game at Cullompton. Picture EXMOUTH RFC Archant

Exmouth 2nd XV edged a closely fought contest at Stafford Park, Cullompton, beating the Mid Devon side 12-10.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Tries from James Willmott and Ethan Langson Justice, plus a conversion from Tom Steer, made up the dozen points.

The home side did have a chance to snatch victory with a penalty late on that rebounded back off the crossbar.

It was another fine all-round team performance from the Cockles that keeps them well on course for top spot in the Devon Merit Table One. They sit third, 10 points behind table-topping Barnstaple II and seven behind second placed Devonport Services and both the teams above them have played two games more than the Cockles.

On Saturday (January 11), the Cockles 2nd XV travel to face more Mid Devon opposition when they visit Tiverton.

Meanwhile, the Nomads ran out comfortable winners over lowly South Molton 2nd XV.

In a one-sided affair, Nomads chalked up 61 unanswered points, which means they begin 2020 sitting top of Devon Merit Table Two and this Saturday (January 11), Nomads take on North Tawton 2nd XV.