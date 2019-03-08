Advanced search

Williams scores six tries as Withy ladies trounce Teignmouth

PUBLISHED: 19:01 09 October 2019

Withycombe Ladies defeated Teignmouth 53-17 in a friendly fixture played at Raleigh Park, writes Carol Glover.

The match, part of the club's 'Super Saturday' event saw Withy make a flying start with Carol Glover setting the tone for the match when, just two minutes in, she galloped her way through the Teign lines prior to being held up some 10-metres from the line.

The second try was scored by Georgia Skelly marking her debut for Withy by also converting her own try.

Teignmouth fought back to score a try of their own, but Withy were soon back on the front foot with Forward of the Match Molly Tregedeon aggressively clearing out rucks and always being in the perfect position from which to run onto the ball from accurate passes from scrum half Katie Down.

Tanya Pugsley used her fancy footwork to side step past the visitors' defence and, along with Tregedeon and the rest of the team, helped to set up a further three tries for Williams.

On the half hour some terrific team work ended with Brandi Squires and Skelly heavily involved prior to Squires scoring her try for Withy Ladies and Skelly slotted the conversion. The Teigns had the final say of the first half and Withy trooped off at the break with a 34-10 lead.

The second half began with Withy once again the dominant force. Williams scored her fifth try of the contest and the conversion was sent over by Skelly and then Harley Paver outpaced the visitors back line to score the eighth try for Withy.

Despite some strong Withy defence with hard tackles from new and upcoming player Amy Freeland and great line speed from Tregedeon and Phoebe Pretty McGrath, Teignmouth kept possession well to score their third try of the game.

Fittingly the final word went to Withy Ladies when, with the final play of the game, the forwards carried the ball through several phases and then released the backs with Williams crossing for her sixth try.

That was followed by the trusty boot of Skelly kicking over the final kick of the contest.

On Sunday (October 13), Withy Ladies return to league action and a home game against Totnes Ladies with the Raleigh Park kick-off being 2.30pm.

