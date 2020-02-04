Williams scores four of the 10 Withy tries as Saracens are put to the sword

Action from the Withycombe win over Exeter Saracens. Picture: WITHYCOMBE RFC Archant

Withycombe confirmed their status as the 'giants' of Devon One this season as ran in 10 tries in an emphatic 62-8 success over an Exeter Saracens side that, in their first league meeting this season, had made Withy work all way to the final whistle, securing success with a last-gasp try.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Action from the Withycombe win over Exeter Saracens. Picture: WITHYCOMBE RFC Action from the Withycombe win over Exeter Saracens. Picture: WITHYCOMBE RFC

This time round it was nowhere near as close and Withy made their intentions very clear as early as the second minute when Jake Prophett O'Neill scoring in the corner and the conversion was clean for an early 7-0 lead.

Saracens responded well with a penalty, but that was to be one of just two scores on then after for the visitors as Withy served up another super show for a terrific turnout at Raleigh Park.

The lead was quickly increased from four points to 11 points as Neil Williams crossed for the first of his four tries and the trusty boot of Glenn Channing saw the addition of the extras.

Four minutes elapsed before Williams crossed the try line for a second time and, with that most effective boot of Channing ensuring that the visitors remained constantly on the back foot and the game's fourth try duly arrived when, following a scrum on the opposition's five-metre line, Mike Richards dived over under the posts for the bonus point try to be in the bank just 30 minutes into the contest.

Channing was influential in the fifth try too as his cross-field kick landed in the hands of Sam Warren who ran unopposed down the wing to score under the posts and that means Withy trooped off at the break with a 33-3 lead.

The home side started the second half back on the front foot and another huge Channing kick saw the ball land just short of touch near the Saracens five-metre line and, aided by a kind bounce, Neil Williams took the ball over the line to complete his try hat-trick.

Saracens bagged a consolation try with winger Tyler Hickman crossing the Withy line, but the reprieve for the visiting back line was only temporary for a break lad by captain Liam Cullen was brought down just short, but once again Mike Richards was in the right place at the right time to provide the support needed for him to score another try.

A penalty try provided the next home score and then Jake Cornish broke away down the right before passing to Dave Thomson for the latter to score his first try of the campaign.

The final try was once again fashioned by a superb Channing kick where it was met by Williams to gather and continue his run to the line to record his fourth and the 10th Withy try. Fittingly, that magical boot of Channing's rounded off the scoring as yet another conversion sailed between the Raleigh Park uprights.

This Saturday (February 8) Withy take a break from league action when they travel to Torrington to contest a Devon Junior Cup quarter-final tie with kick-off being at 2.30pm.