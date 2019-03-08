Williams scores five tries as Withy ladies end league campaign on a big high

Withycombe ladies after their final league outing of the season, their win at Chard. Picture CHRIS GOLDFINCH Archant

In their final league game of the 2018/19 season Withycombe ladies travelled to Chard and came away with their biggest league win of the campaign, 60-11.

Running the line for Withycombe ladies on St Patricks Day. Picture CHRIS GOLDFINCH Running the line for Withycombe ladies on St Patricks Day. Picture CHRIS GOLDFINCH

The home side made a bright start and, aided by a couple of early ‘fumbles’, pushed Withy back. However, when the ball broke free, it was gathered by KC Williams, who then set off on a 70-metre sprint to the score under the posts!

Chard hit back, using their forwards to test the Withy defence; when Ellen Lloyd effected a terrific turnover, the ball was again fed to the fleet-footed Williams, who again showed a clean set of heels in a sprint to the line.

There was another good response from Chard, but the Withy line, with excellent shifts from Carol Glover, Becky Stephens, Amy Horler and Terri Densham, resisted them until the ball was worked out wide and a try scored in the corner.

Clearly stung by the home score, Withy promptly got onto the front foot and scored four more tries of their own in the next 10 minutes!

Molly Tregedeon turned over possession, and, from the resulting phases, Surtees scored under the posts.

Then, from a scrum, a clearance kick and Chard knock-on saw Withies back in the opposition half. A backs move allowed Bridget Culver to draw the wing and release Williams for her hat-trick in the corner.

Immediately from the kick off another kick chase led to a penalty to Withycombe. Great pop-passes from Tanya Webber and Katie Down allowed Sian Williams to extend the lead to 31-5. The final try of the half was somewhat fortuitous. An attempted penalty kick to touch ended up in the in-goal area, and, with Chard assuming it had gone dead, Ellen Lloyd was left unopposed to touch down for her easiest ever score!

The second half was a more cagey affair with most play in the middle half of the pitch and both teams challenging hard at the breakdowns.

Ten minutes in and Withy were caught napping as a Chard penalty saw them tap and run through some weak tackles to score under the posts.

As both teams tired, turnovers became key. Becky Stephens with the next, allowed a run of phases and a penalty that Surtees took quickly to score under the posts.

Surtees then ripped the ball in a tackle in midfield and raced 40 metres to score in the corner.

From the kick-off Withies again worked through the phases, Glover offloading to Surtees, whose line break and offload released Williams again for her try.

The final try was similar with Surtees breaking clear and passing to Williams to complete the rout.

Surtees had an impressive day with five conversions to take her tally to 25 points for the match, but it was Williams’ blistering pace that gave her Back of the Match award for her personal contribution of five tries.

Withy ladies still have friendly matches to play this season and there are the usual summer tournaments. Newcomers are always made welcome and anyone interested in ladies’ rugby is asked to get in touch with them via the Witheridge RFC website or Facebook.