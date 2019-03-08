Williams score hat-trick of tries as Withy claim impressive away win

Action from the big win enjoyed by Withycombe at Dartmouth in a Devon One game. Picture: ADAM CURTIS Archant

Withycombe ran in 10 tries in an emphatic win at Dartmouth which means the Raleigh Park men continue to sport a 100 per cent record at the start of the new Devon One season.

Withy flew out of the traps and crossed the home whitewash inside the very first minute with Adam Morris crossing and a successful Glen Channing conversion saw them 7-0 up.

Soon after, a penalty launched the Withy pack towards the line prior to Matt Brambles taking the ball over and another Channing kick made it 14-0 just seven minutes into the contest!

On 12 minutes, a Dartmouth scrum was won against the head and it was Rory Collings who took the ball on before off-loading for George Toomey to cross the home line.

Three tries to the good, Withy took their foot off the gas and were punished as the home side's number eight Alex Parrott score a try converted by fly half Alex Chase to make it 21-7.

Boosted by the score the home side came back into the contest, but they were to get no further joy against a disciplined and robust Withy defence.

Just as the clock ticked to the half hour mark Withy flanker Neil Williams went over for the first of his hat-trick of tries and there was still enough time left in the half for Rob Griffin to score the fifth Withy try and, with Channing having a clean record of five successful conversions, Withy trooped off at half-time leading 35-7.

The start of the second half was greeted with the arrival of the expected heavy rain, but the elements were not going to stoop Withy and, three minutes after the re-start Williams crossed for his second and a Channing kick took the score to 42-7.

Dartmouth manfully tried to hit back, but they could get no change out of the Withy back line and, on the hour mark, when the home side collapsed a driving maul the match official was left with no option other than to award a penalty try

With 11 minutes remaining Toomey crossed for his second try before Tom Croal marked his Withy debut with try number nine.

That left sufficient time for Williams to complete his hat-trick of tries and, with Channing slotting all 10 conversions he was presented with, Withy closed the game out as emphatic winners.