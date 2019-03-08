Wellbeloved try double as Exmouth Nomads see off Honiton 2nds
PUBLISHED: 08:57 27 March 2019
Archant
Exmouth Nomads were made to work hard by Honiton 2nds before defeating the visiting side 29-13.
With the sides close to each other in terms of status in the league, a close encounter was forecast, and the contest did not disappoint!
The first half was a real ‘ding-dong’ battle and you could hardly separate the teams.
However, there were two first half tries, both unconverted, that gave Nomads a 10-0 interval lead.
It was just as close after the break, but eventually, Nomads managed to out-muscle the visiting side.
Two of the home tries came from Wales Deaf International prop Dave Wellbeloved.