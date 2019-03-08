Wellbeloved try double as Exmouth Nomads see off Honiton 2nds

Dave Wellbeloved in action for Exmouth Nomads during the win over Honiton. Picture EXMOUTH RFC Archant

Exmouth Nomads were made to work hard by Honiton 2nds before defeating the visiting side 29-13.

With the sides close to each other in terms of status in the league, a close encounter was forecast, and the contest did not disappoint!

The first half was a real ‘ding-dong’ battle and you could hardly separate the teams.

However, there were two first half tries, both unconverted, that gave Nomads a 10-0 interval lead.

It was just as close after the break, but eventually, Nomads managed to out-muscle the visiting side.

Two of the home tries came from Wales Deaf International prop Dave Wellbeloved.