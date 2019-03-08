Warlow and Gore star as Withy Under-16s topple Teignmouth

Withycombe Under-16s were 47-22 winners when they met Teignmouth.

Withycombe began well, but, when a poor pass was intercepted, the Teigns took advantage and ran in the game’s opening try.

The Withy response was excellent and a Joe Tozer try followed by a Will Cooper conversion saw Withy into a 7-5 lead.

Further Withy pressure then led to a Jayden Gore try, one scored after some good work from Matt Rye.

Some power play from The Withy forwards saw Matt Hicks cross to make it 17-5 and it got better for Withy when, after a neat break and slick dummy, from Will Cornish, Matt Shaw-Smith crossed to make it 22-5.

The final score of the first half came from Tom Humphrey following one of his trademark runs and the teams trooped off at the break with Withy leading 27-5.

Teignmouth struck early in the second half with a couple of early tries and it was somewhat against the run of play when, from a kick-and-chase move, Jayden Gore sets up Lewis Hilliar to score in the corner.

Minutes later Tozer crossed for his second try of the match before Finn Musgrove stripped the ball from the Teignmouth wing, raced forward, and then off-loaded to Will Cooper to take the ball over the whitewash.

The Teigns hit back with their fourth try of the match, but Withy had the final word as Finn Musgrave crossed under the posts and Cooper wrapped up the scoring with a successful conversion.

The Withy Man of the Match awards went to Ed Warlow and Jayden Gore.