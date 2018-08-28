Urmston impresses as Exmouth Nomads see off Tiverton

Exmouth Nomads player Jos Urmston who was Man of the Match in the teams win over Tiverton III XV. Picture ERFC Archant

Exmouth Nomads kicked off 2019 with a maximum haul of five points, beating Tiverton III XV 43-22 in a game that was much closer than the final score suggests.

Nomads scored seven tries in all with Dan Carey bagging a brace.

The others to cross the Tivvy try line were Rich Crellin, debutant Brad Young, Connor Smithers and Bob Skelly with Tom Steer successfully converting four of the seven tries.

The Nomads Man of the Match award went to the richly deserving Jos Urmston, who led from the front all game, demonstrating his class from first whistle to last.

It was a good to start the new year for the Nomads, who now have three further home games in a row where they will look to put pressure on the teams above them over the coming weeks.