Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Urmston impresses as Exmouth Nomads see off Tiverton

PUBLISHED: 17:56 09 January 2019

Exmouth Nomads player Jos Urmston who was Man of the Match in the teams win over Tiverton III XV. Picture ERFC

Exmouth Nomads player Jos Urmston who was Man of the Match in the teams win over Tiverton III XV. Picture ERFC

Archant

Exmouth Nomads kicked off 2019 with a maximum haul of five points, beating Tiverton III XV 43-22 in a game that was much closer than the final score suggests.

Nomads scored seven tries in all with Dan Carey bagging a brace.

The others to cross the Tivvy try line were Rich Crellin, debutant Brad Young, Connor Smithers and Bob Skelly with Tom Steer successfully converting four of the seven tries.

The Nomads Man of the Match award went to the richly deserving Jos Urmston, who led from the front all game, demonstrating his class from first whistle to last.

It was a good to start the new year for the Nomads, who now have three further home games in a row where they will look to put pressure on the teams above them over the coming weeks.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Exmouth Journal visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Exmouth Journal staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Exmouth Journal account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Most Read

Police search for ‘out of control’ dog after East Devon beach incident

A stock image of a Hungarian Vizsla. Wikimedia.

East Devon man arrested for aggravated burglary on New Year’s Day bailed by police

Woodbury Salterton. Picture: Google.

Overcrowding on Exmouth to Exeter trains to improve, hopes MP

This photo was taken by Paul Millar yesterday morning (December 13) before the train got to Topsham when it got so busy and cramped some people could not board the train.

Work begins to clear sand from Exmouth seafront

A series of storms covered Queens Drive with sand. Picture: Daniel Clark.

Search is on for Exmouth Zoo crocodile thought to be living abroad

Nile crocodile. Picture: Getty Images

Most Read

My Norfolk childhood

Children's sandcastle building competition on Cromer beach. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

What’s on this weekend in Norfolk

There will be an alpaca walk in Thetford Forest this weekend (photo: Getty Images, Coldmoon_photo)

Where to see snowdrops in Norfolk: 8 of the best places

We've selected some of the best places to see snowdrops in Norfolk (photo: Paul Heyes, Getty Images)

Eric’s Fish & Chips expands with new restaurant in Holt

Eric's Fish & Chips in Thornham (photo: Root Social)

10 of the best afternoon teas in Norfolk

These 10 places in Norfolk all serve excellent afternoon teas (photo: Thinkstock)

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Cool Clark as Brixington Blues U10s win cup tie penalty shoot-out

Action from the Brixington Blues U10s in cup action against Moors Youth. Picture: GAVIN DAWKINS

Maderia Robins flying high in Budleigh Evening League.

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Urmston impresses as Exmouth Nomads see off Tiverton

Exmouth Nomads player Jos Urmston who was Man of the Match in the teams win over Tiverton III XV. Picture ERFC

Exmouth RFC mourn the loss of the much-loved Roger Stuckey

Sidmouth at home to Kingsbridge. shsp 49 18TI 6071. Picture: Terry Ife

East Devon welcome in new captains for 2019

East Devon Golf Club's new lady captain, Ali Miller. Picture EAST DEVON GOLF CLUB
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists