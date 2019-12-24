Unwin stars as Exmouth 2nds win well at Teignmouth

Exmouth 2nd XV completed their 2019 league action and moved into second place in the Devon merit Table One thanks to a 28-21 success at Teignmouth.

On arrival at Bitton park, Teignmouth, the home team were putting in a massive effort to clear standing water so the game could go ahead, in atrocious conditions.

Not having played since mid-October, the Cockles were ken to play. Indeed, they certainly needed a game - and a game is exactly what they got!

It was clear from the start Exmouth had their work cut out, with no first team game Teignmouth had loaded a few lads in to their team to strengthen up.

The first half was pretty even, with a Tom Steer try and conversion balanced by a home side converted try and the teams left the pitch at the break locked at 7-7.

Harvey Ridgeway crossed after the break for the second Cockles try and, with another Steer conversion the Cockles led 14-07.

However, once again the home side hit back and leveled things up once more.

Exmouth backs Ethan Lansgon Justice at scrum half, Steer, Ridgeway, Nick Wright, Ned Mills, Aussie Grant Bunch and Jacob Unwin kept the ball moving outside and it was the latter, who scored next, Steer converting and once again the Cockles led by seven at 21-14.

Not to be outdone, Teignmouth hit back once more and it was soon 2-2-1 and that's the way it remained with 10 minutes left to play.

It was Man of the Match Unwin, who struck again with his second try and it was the trusty boot of Tom Steer with another conversion that's aw to the scoring of the final points of a compelling contest that Exmouth won 28-21.

Exmouth forwards under the guidance of skipper Joe Harris, had to work hard to close this game out, front row, Andy Lendon, Grant Vaugh-Atkins and Matt Harris with Dan Armstrong and Connor Smithers in the engine room, provided the muscle - and grunt!

Defensively Ash Reid, Matt Seager and Harris, along with the impact lads, Paul Flower and Sam Fulthorpe all did their bit to keep the ball close. The final six minutes was a master class in pick and go inside your own 22 metre zone to protect the ball.