Withycombe have title success confirmed by the RFU

Withycombe, the 2019/20 campaign Devon One champions.

The Rugby Football Union (RFU) have published the final tables for a 2019/20 league season that was cut short by the Covid-19 crisis.

The RFU determined how the various tables should be published as at the end of the campaign so that relegation and promotion issues could be settled.

In the Devon One table, Withy- who had spent all season defeating anyone and everyone who was put before them- were deservedly crowned champions with their final points total being 108.67 - a whopping 29.233 points more than the ‘best of the rest’ which was Tamar Saracens.

What that all means is that when the 2020/21 league season gets underway, Withy will once again be playing back in the Cornwall & Devon Division which they crashed out of 12 months ago.

Speaking after the RFC announcement, Withy head coach Sam Williams said: “It was a really nice surprise to see the RFU complete the season in the way that they did, working out average points per game in order to decide final league standings.

“Having been mathematically just two points shy of being crowned champions on merit, it would certainly have been a tough pill to swallow had we had to remain in Devon One for another season.

“Fortunately, this is not going to be the case and it would be very fair to say that myself, Glenn [Channing] and all the boys are really looking forward to next season.

Whilst I know there will be lots of clubs disappointed with the standings worked out this way, we are certainly over the moon that this has benefited us and I feel like we deserve the promotion after the year we’ve had.”

Looking ahead to what next season holds, the Withy head coach says: “The Devon and Cornwall division certainly looks to be a tough one next season. We found it tough last year and when it all gets going again, both Cullompton and Saltash will be in the mix following their respective relegations from higher divisions.”

“I’d also add that we are sad to be changing places with Exeter Athletic as we did last season, as it would have been nice to add another local derby to the calendar.

“Fingers crossed we can both do what we need to do to be able to face each other again in the future.”

There was also high praise for the Withy coaches and the players from club director of rugby Rick Libbey who said: “It’s been a wonderful all-round effort and by all-round, I include players, coaches, management, physios and of course the supporters who have home and away, followed the team superbly through the season.”

As for the season and those 17 winning matches...

So, who will Withy face in next season’s Cornwall & Devon division?

Withy will be coming up against Hayle and Newquay Hornets, both promoted from Cornwall One, while Saltash and Cullompton have dropped down a level. The other sides will be; Bude, Liskeard-Looe, North Tawton, Pirates Amateurs, Plymstock Albion Oaks, Tavistock, Topsham, Torquay Athletic and Veor.

The final word on a glorious season for Withy comes from Adam Curtis who has been at the forefront of ensuring that all the Withy news got out into the public domain, be that via social media or the local press.

He says: “As a club we would like to congratulate each and every one of the players that pulled on the green and black shirt this season and also our coaches Sam [Williams] and Glen [Channing].

“We’d also like to say a huge thankyou to the physios for their season-long support. Thanks also to the club sponsors for their very generous and so much appreciated support; to the Exmouth Journal (especially Steve Birley) and the good folk at