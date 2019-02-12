Advanced search

Tactics the key as Withy ladies see off Bideford to secure top three finish

PUBLISHED: 12:14 04 March 2019

Withycombe ladies after their home win over Bideford ladies. Picture WITHYCOMBE RFC

Withycombe ladies after their home win over Bideford ladies. Picture WITHYCOMBE RFC

Withycombe ladies got their tactics spot on as they beat visiting Bideford ladies 10-5 in an NC South West Two fixture.

In difficult conditions – a strong wind and a heavy playing surface – Withy began with good tempo to their game and took the lead when Enya Surtees took a tap-and-go penalty that led to her crossing the try line, taking two Bideford players with her!

The Withy game plan of kicking for territory and using the elements to their advantage, worked a treat, Jen Brammer using her pace to chase the kick and put the visitors under pressure.

The second, and ultimately decisive try, saw good hands create the space for Vicky Boraston to power over to mark her Withy debut with a try.

Bideford grew into the game, and, as Withy repeatedly fell foul of the referee by straying in front of the back foot and this allowed the visitors to gain ground.

It was sustained pressure that eventually saw Bideford score what was an unconverted try in the corner.

Despite the warnings, Withies kept being penalised and Surtees paid the ultimate price with 10 minutes in the sin bin!

Despite numerous phases of play and being down to 14 players, Withies’ defence repelled every attempt from Bideford, with skipper and forward of the match Becky Stephens eventually stealing the ball to leave the score 10-5 at half-time.

The second half was all about the defensive effort. The forwards were outstanding; Carol Glover, Amy Horler, Emma Bolt, Larissa Wallace and Terrianne Densham with some notable tackles and carries, whilst back of the match Laurie Ranft along with Sian Williams and Kasey Williams were outstanding in their defensive duties, flattening players time and time again.

The weather and pitch put paid to any chance of flowing rugby, but it was none-the-less exhilarating and an exhibition of how to play the conditions.

The win should secure a top three finish for Withy who play their final league match of the season away at Chard on March 17.

Withy ladies are always delighted to welcome new members. Training Is currently held each Wednesday from 7.30pm on the artificial surface at Exmouth Community College.

Training will continue through the summer months when there will be various opportunities to try out with Ladies rugby sevens tournaments or some tag rugby fun in the sun.

