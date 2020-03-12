Advanced search

South West Premier - the remaining games for the current bottom six

PUBLISHED: 11:51 12 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:51 12 March 2020

Action from the Cockles home win over Camborne. Picture: ERFC

Action from the Cockles home win over Camborne. Picture: ERFC

Archant

We take a look at the remaining games for the teams currently occupyong the bottom six places in the South West Premier division

The Cockles 27-21 win at home to Camborne leaves them now just six points shy of eighth in the table Drybrook, who they still have to play.

Things are close at the foot of the South West Premier table with only 15 points between basement side Bracknell and Drybrook.

There is just one game in the division this Saturday (March 14) with the Cockles entertaining Weston-super-Mare in a rearranged game.

As things stand the remaining games for the bottom six teams are:

Bracknell (currently bottom with 32 points from 19 games and five to play)

H v Maidenhead; A v Newbury Blues; H v Okehampton; A v EXMOUTH and, finally, A v Weston-super-Mare.

Newbury Blues (second bottom with 17 points from 20 games and four to play)

A v Barnstaple; H v Bracknell; A v Brixham and H v Camborne

Exmouth (third bottom with 41 points from 19 games and five to play)

H v Weston-super-Mare; A v Drybrook; H v Exeter University; H v Brixham and A v Ivybridge

Launceston (fourth bottom with 42 points from 19 games and five to play)

A v Brixham; H v Camborne; A v Drybrook; H v Weston-super-Mare and H v Exeter University

Camborne (fifth bottom with 46 points from 20 games and four to play)

H v Ivybridge; A v Launceston; H v Maidenhead; A v Newbury Blues

Drybrook (sixth bottom with 47 points from 20 games and four to play)

H v EXMOUTH; A v Ivybridge; H v Launceston; A v Maidenhead

Most Read

Interactive map - No Coronavirus in East Devon, but 13 cases confirmed in the county

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

Seafront development set to be delayed after scrutiny say selection panel ‘not properly balanced’

Image of Queen's Drive showing Phase 3 marked in red. Picture: East Devon District Council

Pedestrian killed in early hours Woodbury crash

Exmouth man cleared of raping woman in alleyway

Exeter Crown Court.

Exmouth: Royal Marine cleared of sex assault

Exeter Crown Court.

Most Read

Interactive map - No Coronavirus in East Devon, but 13 cases confirmed in the county

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

Seafront development set to be delayed after scrutiny say selection panel ‘not properly balanced’

Image of Queen's Drive showing Phase 3 marked in red. Picture: East Devon District Council

Pedestrian killed in early hours Woodbury crash

Exmouth man cleared of raping woman in alleyway

Exeter Crown Court.

Exmouth: Royal Marine cleared of sex assault

Exeter Crown Court.

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Devon schools advised to follow Public Health England advice over coronavirus outbreak

Schools in Devon are being advised to follow advice from Public Health England over coronavirus, which is also known as Covid-19. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Budleigh ladies seeking a new regular goalkeeper – can you help?

South West Premier – the remaining games for the current bottom six

Action from the Cockles home win over Camborne. Picture: ERFC

Budleigh bowlers enjoy a hat-trick of home wins

Bowls. Ref exsp 25-16SH 9104. Picture: Simon Horn.

Welch squelches his way to victory in Stableford at East Devon

Golf club and ball
Drive 24