South West Premier - the remaining games for the current bottom six

Action from the Cockles home win over Camborne. Picture: ERFC Archant

We take a look at the remaining games for the teams currently occupyong the bottom six places in the South West Premier division

The Cockles 27-21 win at home to Camborne leaves them now just six points shy of eighth in the table Drybrook, who they still have to play.

Things are close at the foot of the South West Premier table with only 15 points between basement side Bracknell and Drybrook.

There is just one game in the division this Saturday (March 14) with the Cockles entertaining Weston-super-Mare in a rearranged game.

As things stand the remaining games for the bottom six teams are:

Bracknell (currently bottom with 32 points from 19 games and five to play)

H v Maidenhead; A v Newbury Blues; H v Okehampton; A v EXMOUTH and, finally, A v Weston-super-Mare.

Newbury Blues (second bottom with 17 points from 20 games and four to play)

A v Barnstaple; H v Bracknell; A v Brixham and H v Camborne

Exmouth (third bottom with 41 points from 19 games and five to play)

H v Weston-super-Mare; A v Drybrook; H v Exeter University; H v Brixham and A v Ivybridge

Launceston (fourth bottom with 42 points from 19 games and five to play)

A v Brixham; H v Camborne; A v Drybrook; H v Weston-super-Mare and H v Exeter University

Camborne (fifth bottom with 46 points from 20 games and four to play)

H v Ivybridge; A v Launceston; H v Maidenhead; A v Newbury Blues

Drybrook (sixth bottom with 47 points from 20 games and four to play)

H v EXMOUTH; A v Ivybridge; H v Launceston; A v Maidenhead