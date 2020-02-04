Advanced search

South West Premier rugby - who are the top team in terms of away results

PUBLISHED: 12:38 04 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:38 04 February 2020

Exmouth at home to Barnstaple. Ref exsp 35 19TI 9020. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth at home to Barnstaple. Ref exsp 35 19TI 9020. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

South West Premier rugby - how does the Cockles' away record compare to the other teams in the section

The South West Premier Division away record across the section sees table-toppers Barnstaple on top of the pile although they did suffer a second away defeat of the campaign on Saturday when they went down 34-29 at Exeter University. Barum have won six of their eight away league games.

Exmouth and Weston-super-Mare come next as both the Cockles and the Somerset-based side have won three times on away grounds.

Okehampton claimed a third away win on Saturday with their 22-21 success at Ivybridge.

Two away wins have been recorded by Camborne (who have also drawn one away), Maidenhead (who have also drawn two away games), Ivybridge (who have also drawn one away game), Drybrook, Launceston and Exeter University and they were joined on two away wins by Brixham after the Fishermen won 18-17 at Camborne on Saturday - Brixham's only previous away win had been on their visit to Exmouth.

Newbury Blues have won just once on their travels and that was on their visit to Exmouth and the only team who have yet to record an away win in South West Premier games this season are Bracknell who have, to date, lost all eight of their away games - the latest being Saturday's 20-10 defeat at Drybrook.

South West Premier away form

(results are shown with the most recent on the right - the first away game of the season for each club is on the left)

Barnstaple WWWWLWWL

Weston WLLWLLW

Exmouth WLLLWLLW

Maidenhead WLWLLLDD

Camborne LLWWDLLL

Ivybridge DWLWLLLL

Okehampton LLLLWLLWW

Drybrook WLWLLLLL

Exeter Uni LLLLWLWL

Launceston LLWLLLWL

Newbury Blues LLLLLLLWL

Brixham LLLDWLLW

Bracknell LLLLLLLL

Most Read

Asperger’s no barrier for Danielle after five-stone weight loss

Danielle Axford before and after her weightloss. Picture: Danielle Axford

Collision on busy road near Exmouth causing queues

A collision on a busy road near Exmouth is causing queues.

Apartments mooted for St Andrew’s Road site reduced from 35 to 31

The site for 35 new apartments to be built. Picture: Google

‘Be vigilant’ plea from police after two burglaries on the same day

Care home bosses have questions to answer – East Devon MP weighs in on Shandford closure

Abbeyfield Shandford, in Budleigh Salterton. Picture: Google

Most Read

Asperger’s no barrier for Danielle after five-stone weight loss

Danielle Axford before and after her weightloss. Picture: Danielle Axford

Collision on busy road near Exmouth causing queues

A collision on a busy road near Exmouth is causing queues.

Apartments mooted for St Andrew’s Road site reduced from 35 to 31

The site for 35 new apartments to be built. Picture: Google

‘Be vigilant’ plea from police after two burglaries on the same day

Care home bosses have questions to answer – East Devon MP weighs in on Shandford closure

Abbeyfield Shandford, in Budleigh Salterton. Picture: Google

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Town in cup action tonight at Bridgwater

The Exmouth Town flag that can be seen at home and away games. Picture MARTIN COOK

Budleigh bowlers impress in win over Devon Masonic bowling association

Sidmouth bowling club friendly. Ref shsp 19 17TI 2435. Picture: Terry Ife

South West Premier rugby - who are the top team in terms of away results

Exmouth at home to Barnstaple. Ref exsp 35 19TI 9020. Picture: Terry Ife

Goalkeeping replacement Katie Palmer stars as Robinettes fail University exam

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Williams scores four of the 10 Withy tries as Saracens are put to the sword

Action from the Withycombe win over Exeter Saracens. Picture: WITHYCOMBE RFC
Drive 24