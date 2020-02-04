South West Premier rugby - who are the top team in terms of away results
PUBLISHED: 12:38 04 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:38 04 February 2020
The South West Premier Division away record across the section sees table-toppers Barnstaple on top of the pile although they did suffer a second away defeat of the campaign on Saturday when they went down 34-29 at Exeter University. Barum have won six of their eight away league games.
Exmouth and Weston-super-Mare come next as both the Cockles and the Somerset-based side have won three times on away grounds.
Okehampton claimed a third away win on Saturday with their 22-21 success at Ivybridge.
Two away wins have been recorded by Camborne (who have also drawn one away), Maidenhead (who have also drawn two away games), Ivybridge (who have also drawn one away game), Drybrook, Launceston and Exeter University and they were joined on two away wins by Brixham after the Fishermen won 18-17 at Camborne on Saturday - Brixham's only previous away win had been on their visit to Exmouth.
Newbury Blues have won just once on their travels and that was on their visit to Exmouth and the only team who have yet to record an away win in South West Premier games this season are Bracknell who have, to date, lost all eight of their away games - the latest being Saturday's 20-10 defeat at Drybrook.
South West Premier away form
(results are shown with the most recent on the right - the first away game of the season for each club is on the left)
Barnstaple WWWWLWWL
Weston WLLWLLW
Exmouth WLLLWLLW
Maidenhead WLWLLLDD
Camborne LLWWDLLL
Ivybridge DWLWLLLL
Okehampton LLLLWLLWW
Drybrook WLWLLLLL
Exeter Uni LLLLWLWL
Launceston LLWLLLWL
Newbury Blues LLLLLLLWL
Brixham LLLDWLLW
Bracknell LLLLLLLL