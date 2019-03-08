South West Premier Division away form - who's hot and who's not!
PUBLISHED: 09:29 06 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:06 06 November 2019
Archant
Exmouth's away record in this season's South West Premier Division campaign has seen them win one and lose three of their away games.
The Cockles are one of three teams in the 13-team division to have won one away game, with the other two being Camborne and Launceston.
One team has won three out of three away matches and that is Barnstaple, whilst four teams, Weston-super-Mare, Maidenhead, Drybrook and Ivybridge, have won two.
Five teams in the section are yet to win away from home and they are; Brixham and Bracknell, who have both lost all three of their way matches so far while Exeter University, Newbury Blues and Okehampton have all lost each of their four away games so far.
Here's complete breakdown of away form in the South West Premier Division
Barnstaple WWW
Ivybridge DWLW
Maidenhead WLWL
Drybrook WLWL
Weston-super-Mare WLLW
Exmouth WLLL
Launceston LLWL
Camborne LLW
Exeter University LLLL
Newbury Blues LLLL
Okehampton LLLL
Brixham LLL
Bracknell LLL