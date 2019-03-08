South West Premier Division away form - who's hot and who's not!

Exmouth at home to Barnstaple. Ref exsp 35 19TI 9020. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Exmouth's away record in this season's South West Premier Division campaign has seen them win one and lose three of their away games.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Cockles are one of three teams in the 13-team division to have won one away game, with the other two being Camborne and Launceston.

One team has won three out of three away matches and that is Barnstaple, whilst four teams, Weston-super-Mare, Maidenhead, Drybrook and Ivybridge, have won two.

Five teams in the section are yet to win away from home and they are; Brixham and Bracknell, who have both lost all three of their way matches so far while Exeter University, Newbury Blues and Okehampton have all lost each of their four away games so far.

Here's complete breakdown of away form in the South West Premier Division

Barnstaple WWW

Ivybridge DWLW

Maidenhead WLWL

Drybrook WLWL

Weston-super-Mare WLLW

Exmouth WLLL

Launceston LLWL

Camborne LLW

Exeter University LLLL

Newbury Blues LLLL

Okehampton LLLL

Brixham LLL

Bracknell LLL