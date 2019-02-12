So what is the recent record in Exmouth versus Barum matches at the Imperial Ground?

Ben Hawley in action for Exmouth 1st XV during the win at Old Patesians. Picture EXMOUTH RFC Archant

The Cockles and Barnstaple have met almost every season over the past decade in pursuit of league points, but not since a National League Three (SW) meeting 27-25 win on April 10, 2010 have Barum departed with the victory!

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Since then it’s been Exmouth success all the way.

The 2010/11 season game in Exmouth saw the Cockles win 33-11 and the following year they enjoyed a 38-20 victory. The October 20th meeting of the 2012/13 campaign saw the Cockles win 30-16 and, when they met next, just before Christmas in the 2014/15 campaign, the Cockles won 28-17. They met at the Imperial Ground for the final match of the 2015/16 season and again the Cockles were victorious, winning that one 38-24. In the 2016/17 season, the pair met in Exmouth in late October 2016, and Exmouth won 38-20 and, when the sides were both in the National Two South division for the 2016/17 season, the Cockles won the February 11, 2017 meeting 13-6.

That 2017 meeting was the last time the pair met and so, this coming Saturday, the Cockles will be looking to claim an eighth successive home win in this particular fixture.