Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Smith try double as Exmouth Nomads see off Sidmouth

PUBLISHED: 13:34 12 March 2019

Martin Westaway in action for Exmouth Nomads. Picture EXMOUTH RFC

Martin Westaway in action for Exmouth Nomads. Picture EXMOUTH RFC

Archant

Exmouth Nomads won a hastily arranged friendly with Sidmouth 2nds after their original fixture – a league meeting with Exeter Engineers – was not played owing the opposition having ‘double booked’.

With Sidmouth currently sitting top of Devon Merit Table 2, this was always going to be a tough outing for Nomads who, short of a few regulars, were able to call on Cockles’ director of rugby Nick Smith to play so that the game could go ahead with contested scrums.

For the second week running, Nomads started ferociously and put in a number of big tackles leaving Sidmouth in no doubt that the Nomads were out to exact revenge for the two league games lost this season!

Despite Exmouth making a number of concerted efforts to breach the Sidmouth line, their defence stood strong until the 20th minute.

First on the score sheet for Exmouth was Bertie Hughes, who ran back a Sidmouth clearance from the hallway line. The conversion attempt from Andrew Smith drifted just wide.

With Sidmouth suffering an injury Exmouth lent them utility player Joe Schunk, who for the remainder of the half slotted into the back-row. Despite the narrow score line of 5-0, it was Exmouth dominating with the back row trio of Westaway, Hooper and Garrett making a nuisance of themselves all over the park.

It was powerful centre Andrew Smith who scored two further tries for the Nomads to see them reach half-time with a 15-0 lead.

The break saw a number of changes for Exmouth and, with Sidmouth suffering further injuries, Exmouth then lent them a further three players to keep the game going.

With the large number of changes, the second half lacked the fluidity of the first, which saw a number of scrums due to handling errors. This suited the heavy home pack that were now taking Sidmouth off their own ball.

The last try of the afternoon fell to Glen Layton, who produced a deft kick over the defence, managed to get to the ball before the fullback and then hack on to score a wonderful solo try outside. Again, the conversion was missed and with Sidmouth suffering further injuries the referee halted proceedings fifteen minutes into the second half.

The Nomads Man of the Match award went to Martin Westaway, who rolled back the years playing in the unfamiliar position of number eight and who proved to be too much for Sidmouth to handle on the day.

Most Read

Exmouth woman among those feared dead after plane crash in Ethiopia

Joanna Toole. Picture: Adrian Toole

Police release e-fit following reports of woman being stalked and threatened in Exmouth

Officers investigating would like to hear from anyone who was in the Belvedere Road area on Tuesday and saw a man matching the description above. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Exmouth woman among 157 confirmed dead after Ethiopian Airlines jet crashes shortly after take-off

Joanna Toole. Picture: Adrian Toole

Car has its wing mirror taken clean off in latest vandalism incident in Exmouth road

Picture: Mark Atherton

It’s official Britain’s best pasty is made in Devon

Chunk of Devon win Champion Pasty at British Pie awards. Picture: mepics@live.co.uk

Most Read

Exmouth woman among those feared dead after plane crash in Ethiopia

Joanna Toole. Picture: Adrian Toole

Police release e-fit following reports of woman being stalked and threatened in Exmouth

Officers investigating would like to hear from anyone who was in the Belvedere Road area on Tuesday and saw a man matching the description above. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Exmouth woman among 157 confirmed dead after Ethiopian Airlines jet crashes shortly after take-off

Joanna Toole. Picture: Adrian Toole

Car has its wing mirror taken clean off in latest vandalism incident in Exmouth road

Picture: Mark Atherton

It’s official Britain’s best pasty is made in Devon

Chunk of Devon win Champion Pasty at British Pie awards. Picture: mepics@live.co.uk

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Madeira men’s triple wins berth at county finals while ladies enjoy Torbay triumph

The Madeira quartet with the trophy they won at Torbay.Picture MADEIRA BOWLS CLUB

Exmouth 2nds score 11 tries in big win at Paignton

James Goss (centre with the ball) during his Man of the Match performance for Exmouth 2nd XV in the win at Newton Abbot. Picture EXMOUTH RFC

Smith try double as Exmouth Nomads see off Sidmouth

Martin Westaway in action for Exmouth Nomads. Picture EXMOUTH RFC

East Devon Seniors’ Centenary Salver success for Steve Artley

East Devon golf club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5423. Picture: Terry Ife

Town thirds net double figures in Macron League game at Honiton Town

Football on pitch
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists