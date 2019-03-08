Advanced search

Saturday rugby round-up Exmouth & Withy both win home games

PUBLISHED: 18:39 21 September 2019

Exmouth and Withycombe both won their respective league matches on the penultimate Saturday of September.

Exmouth chalked up a superb 32-30 win over Maidenhead at the Imperial Ground to remain unbeaten three games into the new South West Premier campaign.

The Cockles fell behind to an early penalty and then found themselves 18-3 down, but a penalty try just before the break meant the teams trooped off with only eight points between the teams.

In the second half the Cockles were superb and eventually - and deservedly - got themselves into a 32-23 lead. Maidenhead, who had arrived at the Imperial Ground with a 100 per cent record after two games, hit back to leave the score at 32-30, but the Cockles held in much to the delight of another good home turnout who made quiet a noise at full time.

The other South West Premier results for September 21 were: Brixham 15, Barnstaple 48; Camborne 15, Weston-super-Mare 14; Drybrook 33, Okehampton 25; Exeter University 45, Newbury Blues 29 and Ivybridge 69, Launceston 14.

The South West Premier top six after the September 21 games.

1. Exmouth 12; 2, Exeter University 12; 3, Maidenhead 14; 4, Weston-super-Mare 11; 5, Barnstaple 10*, 6, Drybrook 10

* Barnstaple have only played two games - the other sides have all played three.

A late try from Max Cooke ensure Withycombe got the bonus point and made it two wins from two Devon One outings as they defeated Old Technicians 24-8 at Raleigh Park.

Make sure of your copy of the Exmouth Journal - out next on Wednesday (September 25) for the best match reports and post match reaction.

