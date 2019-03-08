Advanced search

Ryan's express treble sets up Cockles try fest at the home of the Cornish All Blacks

PUBLISHED: 11:41 17 September 2019

Exmouth player Matt Ryan who scored six tries in the win at Launceston. Picture ERFC

Exmouth player Matt Ryan who scored six tries in the win at Launceston. Picture ERFC

Archant

Exmouth served up arguably one of their most impressive away league performance is the past 10 years when they travelled to Launceston to the home of the Cornish All Blacks and returned having scored a dozen tries, racking up 76 points in the process!

Matt Ryan who scored six tries in the Cockles' win at Launceston. Picture: ERFCMatt Ryan who scored six tries in the Cockles' win at Launceston. Picture: ERFC

It took the Cockles just four minutes to start the try scoring and, only nine minutes in, flying winger Matt Ryan had already crossed the Cornish try line three times!

George Meadows slotted conversions for the first three tries and, before the match clock had registered a double figure of minutes of action, the Cockles were 21-0 to the good!

Ryan went on to score a double hat-trick and the other six tries were shared by Lewis Geran, Nick Headley and Dave Bargent while Meadows converted eight of the 12 tries.

In what was a masterclass of team performance from numbers one to 18, prop Gareth Walker came off the bench for his first team debut and the forward domination at set pieces scrum, line-out, ruck and maul, was something to behold.

George Meadows eight of the 12 tries that the Cockles scored in the win at Launceston. Picture ERFCGeorge Meadows eight of the 12 tries that the Cockles scored in the win at Launceston. Picture ERFC

Half-time arrived with the Cockles leading 49-17 with the home points coming from tries scored by Reuben Edwards, Martin Kneebone and Gary Gynn with one conversion from Glenn Coles. While the second half did not see quite as frenetic play, the Cockles still ran in five more tries while the home side did score one more of their own as the crowd at Launceston witnessed a match that served up 100 points!

Cockles chairman Ian Harris said: "The team's performance was assured and generally accurate. What is clear at this level is that each week a new test is put before the team. I am sure they will not sit on their laurels with this win.

"They will undoubtedly head back to the training pitch to work on improvements. Still, this was a confident performance that brought its reward for players, support team and club members. Five league points from an away fixture is worth travelling for!"

This Saturday (September 21) the Cockles are back in Imperial Ground action with the visit of early season divisional top honour favorites Maidenhead.

The Cockles front row in action at Launceston. Picture ERFCThe Cockles front row in action at Launceston. Picture ERFC

