Rugby update – RFU setting up Task Group to decide system for end of league season placings

Honiton rugby action Archant

The Rugby Football Union (RFU) is to set up a Task Group who will come up with a system to be used to determine how the final league tables will be decided and published.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A letter to all rugby clubs from the RFU reads:

‘Ladies & Gentlemen

You will be aware of the announcement from Twickenham yesterday that this year’s playing season is over. Clearly it is frustrating but with no prospect of play being able to resume soon and most clubs having four or five games to fit in it was important to end uncertainty as soon as possible.

The RFU have set up a Task Group to look at various options for deciding the end of season league placings so decisions can be made on the structure for next season. Bob Morrison from our Admin Office is providing statistical information to the group to help inform its decisions. There is not yet a time line for when the group will report but it is holding virtual meetings regularly and has also held discussions with the South West and other DOCs.

Naturally clubs are keen to know what is happening and the Admin Office has fielded in excess of 175 calls since the announcement was made. At present there is little to tell the clubs other than the issue is being actively looked at and updates will appear on both englandrugby.com and swrugby.co.uk when they are available.’