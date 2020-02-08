Rugby round-up: Cockles beaten at Barnstaple

Exmouth at home to Barnstaple. Ref exsp 35 19TI 9020. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

A round-up of the local rugby on the second Saturday of February

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Exmouth went down 22-10 on their visit to South West Premier Division table-topping Barnstaple. The defeat leaves the Cockles sitting third bottom with just basement side Bracknell, who were beaten 40-12 at home by Exeter University and Newbury Blues are now second bottom after they picked up their sixth win of the season, defeating visiting Maidenhead 25-22. The other South West Premier Division results saw Weston-super-Mare defeat Ivybridge 26-7 while Launceston were away winners, becoming only the second team to defeat Okehampton on their own ground, winning the match 21-15. The other game saw Brixham land a 21-16 home win over Drybrook

Exmouth 2nd XV were 14-5 winners on their visit to Barnstaple 2nd XV for their latest Devon Merit Table outing.

Sidmouth Chiefs won for the ninth time in 18 Tribute South West One West games beating Newent 20-15 at the Blackmore.

In the other games in the section Bridgwater & Albion suffered a 27-0 home defeat to Keynsham whole Hornets won 35-13 on their visit to Chew Valley. Cleve and Devonport Services ended all square at 20-20 and there was a 41-8 home win for North Petherton over Newton Abbot and, completing the day's results in the division Thornbury thrashed Crediton 78-0

Honiton sit third bottom of the Tribute Western Counties West table after they suffered a narrow 37-31 defeat at Chard. In other games in the division, Bideford edged out visiting Penryn 26-24, Kingsbridge won 29-8 at Cullompton and Tiverton were 25-19 home winners over Teignmouth whole St Austell edged a close encounter at Wadebridge Camels 14-13, Wellington beat Saltash 27-13 and Wiveliscombe were 28-15 winners at home to Falmouth.

Withycombe had a day off from their pursuit of the Devon One title when they travelled to Torrington to play for a place in the last four of the Devon Junior Cup, something they achieved thanks to a 26-17 win in North Devon.