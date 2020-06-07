Rugby latest - who will travel furthest in pursuit of league glory amongst the East Devon-based teams next season?

Rugby ball. Archant

So who travels the furthest in terms for the four East Devon-based rugby clubs playing next season in their respective leagues.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

We have taken a look at how far Exmouth (South West Premier), Sidmouth (South West One West), Honiton (Western Counties) and Withycombe (Cornwall & Devon) will all travel in the 2020/21 season – whenever they get underway given the on-going issues with the coronavirus pandemic.

All four teams have 13 away fixtures to negotiate in their respective campaigns.

Sidmouth face the most travelling with the Chiefs journeying some 2,028 miles in round-trips, spending 42 hours on the road.

Exmouth will travel some 1,662 miles in their league season, spending 35 hours and 40 minutes on the road.

Withycombe are set to spend just shy of 33 hours travelling, covering some 1,622 miles and the least travelling will be the 1,280 miles that Honiton will travel, spending almost 30 hours on the road.

In contrast to the East Devon-based clubs, Barnstaple, who gained promotion from the South West Premier which Exmouth also played in. Last season, had the North Devon side completed all 12 of their South West Premier away games this past season then they would have been on the road for just shy of 23 hours covering 2,332 miles in terms of return trips to opposition grounds.

However, promotion means that, in their National Two South campaign, Barum will have to travel 5,794 miles and they will spend just over 111 hours travelling to and from opposition grounds.