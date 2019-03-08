Rugby latest - Cockles and Withy both in home Saturday action

Honiton rugby action Archant

There is home action for both Exmouth and Withycombe on the penultimate Saturday of September.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Exmouth, fresh from their huge win at Launceston where they racked up their biggest win in a league contest for many, many seasons, host a Maidenhead side that many expect to be at the very top of the table come the end of the South West Premier campaign.

Speaking after the win at Launceston and a number of days before the Maidenhead visit, Cockles head coach Steve Perry said: "Maidenhead will be a big challenge for us. They used to be very much a forward based team but are now playing a more expansive game and I don't doubt they will prove to be very tough opposition. However, our lads delivered the goods last Saturday in Cornwall and will, I am sure, be kjeen to show similar before our own supporters at the Imperial Ground."

Kick-off for the Exmouth versus Maidenhead game is at 3pm.

Across town, Withycombe play their first home league game in what the hope will be a short stay in Devon One.

Withy made a flying start with an eight try success at Buckfastleigh last Saturday and will be keen to make Raleigh Park something of a fortress this season.

Plymouth-based Old Technicians lost their opening game, beaten 25-14 by fellow Plymouth side OPMs.

Withy coach Sam Williams says ahead of the game: "Games against Plymouth sides rarely lack for physicality and I am keen to see how our pack in particular responds to the challenge.

"We are again able to name a full 20 man squad, with minimal changes to last week's side. This week has seen us focus on maintaining the discipline to stick to our processes and shape in both attack and defence and my challenge to the boys will be to move closer to an 80 minute performance.

"We are also looking forward to playing at home for the first time this year (including pre season) and hope our supporters will come and see the progress we are making after such a tough year.

"Saturday also sees the long awaited return to action of Chris Gibbons and he will at some point get some game time in the next stage in his return from injury. Welcome back Fridge!"

Before the Withycombe match the teams will be remembering long-standing club member, John Goldfinch, who sadly passed away at the end of July. The game has a slightly later than usual kick-off time (3.30pm) as there is a colts XV fixture being played ahead of the Devon One League game.