Ridgeway try hat-trick as Exmouth 2nd XV power to win at Paignton

Harvey Ridgeway who scored a hat-trick of tries in the Exmouth 2nd XV win at Paignton.

Exmouth 2nd XV powered their way to an emphatic 55-21 success over hosts Paignton 2nds in a Devon Merit Table meeting at Clennon Valley.

The Exmouth 2nd XV defensive line in action at Paignton.

The Cockles second string were in clinical try scoring mode and a combination of speed and power saw them cross the white wash no fewer than nine times.

The win keeps the Cockles hot on the heels of the only team to sit above them in the table, a Barnstaple outfit that has played two more games than them, and who them will meet in February.

The opening try in South Devon owed much to a charge up the middle of the pitch by Dan Sanders, who offloaded to Lloyd Murrin and, when the ball was then fed out to Harvey Ridgeway, he crossed for the first of what would be a hat-trick of tries for him.

Joe Harris crossed for the second try and then Sam Fulthorpe, Andy Lendon and Ridgeway, again, all crossed the whitewash. Three of the tries were converted by the trusty boot of Fulthorpe and the Cockles took a 31-7 lead into the break.

Andy Lendon in action for the Exmouth 2nd XV during the win at Paignton.

The total of 38 points that had been scored in the first half was matched in the second!

There were further Exmouth tries from Dan Sanders, Jacob Unwin, and Joe Poole, the latter marking his debut with a try, and Ridgeway completed his hat-trick. Lloyd Murrin struck two conversions to complete the scoring.

A feature of the Exmouth performance was the contribution of the experienced quartet of Richie Guy, Ian Dunstan, Alex Hooper and Paul Flower that complemented the youth, enthusiasm and pace of the younger players in the side.

On Saturday (February 1), the Cockles second string entertains a Devonport Services Pilgrims who the Cockles edged out 41-40 in a close encounter played out in Plymouth earlier in the season.

This Saturday also sees action for the Exmouth Nomads who make the short trip to Sidmouth 2nd XV in a clash of the top two teams in Devon Merit Table Two and the Exmouth Colts are also in action, they too have a derby to negotiate when they visit Withycombe.