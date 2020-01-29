Advanced search

Ridgeway try hat-trick as Exmouth 2nd XV power to win at Paignton

PUBLISHED: 15:18 29 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:18 29 January 2020

Harvey Ridgeway who scored a hat-trick of tries in the Exmouth 2nd XV win at Paignton. Picture ERFC

Harvey Ridgeway who scored a hat-trick of tries in the Exmouth 2nd XV win at Paignton. Picture ERFC

Archant

Exmouth 2nd XV powered their way to an emphatic 55-21 success over hosts Paignton 2nds in a Devon Merit Table meeting at Clennon Valley.

The Exmouth 2nd XV defensive line in action at Paignton. Picture: ERFCThe Exmouth 2nd XV defensive line in action at Paignton. Picture: ERFC

The Cockles second string were in clinical try scoring mode and a combination of speed and power saw them cross the white wash no fewer than nine times.

The win keeps the Cockles hot on the heels of the only team to sit above them in the table, a Barnstaple outfit that has played two more games than them, and who them will meet in February.

The opening try in South Devon owed much to a charge up the middle of the pitch by Dan Sanders, who offloaded to Lloyd Murrin and, when the ball was then fed out to Harvey Ridgeway, he crossed for the first of what would be a hat-trick of tries for him.

Joe Harris crossed for the second try and then Sam Fulthorpe, Andy Lendon and Ridgeway, again, all crossed the whitewash. Three of the tries were converted by the trusty boot of Fulthorpe and the Cockles took a 31-7 lead into the break.

Andy Lendon in action for the Exmouth 2nd XV during the win at Paignton. Picture: ERFCAndy Lendon in action for the Exmouth 2nd XV during the win at Paignton. Picture: ERFC

The total of 38 points that had been scored in the first half was matched in the second!

There were further Exmouth tries from Dan Sanders, Jacob Unwin, and Joe Poole, the latter marking his debut with a try, and Ridgeway completed his hat-trick. Lloyd Murrin struck two conversions to complete the scoring.

A feature of the Exmouth performance was the contribution of the experienced quartet of Richie Guy, Ian Dunstan, Alex Hooper and Paul Flower that complemented the youth, enthusiasm and pace of the younger players in the side.

On Saturday (February 1), the Cockles second string entertains a Devonport Services Pilgrims who the Cockles edged out 41-40 in a close encounter played out in Plymouth earlier in the season.

This Saturday also sees action for the Exmouth Nomads who make the short trip to Sidmouth 2nd XV in a clash of the top two teams in Devon Merit Table Two and the Exmouth Colts are also in action, they too have a derby to negotiate when they visit Withycombe.

Most Read

Vision for Exmouth seafront attractions submitted – marketing exercise to be launched

Image of Queen's Drive showing Phase 3 marked in red. Picture: East Devon District Council

‘Star’ joiner carving out an impressive career

Regan Meadowcroft at work at Woodleys. Picture: Philippa Davies

Call for Exmouth shed owners to appear on popular restoration TV show

Henry Cole and Simon O'Brien. Picture: HCA Entertainment

Collision leaves Exmouth road partially blocked

Police slow sign

Vote for your January Exmouth Town player of the month

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0234. Picture: Terry Ife

Most Read

Vision for Exmouth seafront attractions submitted – marketing exercise to be launched

Image of Queen's Drive showing Phase 3 marked in red. Picture: East Devon District Council

‘Star’ joiner carving out an impressive career

Regan Meadowcroft at work at Woodleys. Picture: Philippa Davies

Call for Exmouth shed owners to appear on popular restoration TV show

Henry Cole and Simon O'Brien. Picture: HCA Entertainment

Collision leaves Exmouth road partially blocked

Police slow sign

Vote for your January Exmouth Town player of the month

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0234. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Town latest - assistant manager speaks about the Bridgewater game

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0234. Picture: Terry Ife

Ridgeway try hat-trick as Exmouth 2nd XV power to win at Paignton

Harvey Ridgeway who scored a hat-trick of tries in the Exmouth 2nd XV win at Paignton. Picture ERFC

Mohammedi scores four in big Brixington Blues U12s cup win

Goal!

Mixed fortunes for Madeira bowlers on their visit to Sidmouth

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5264. Picture: Terry Ife

Nathan Hawkins scores and impresses as Budleigh net point from visit to Chudleigh

Drive 24