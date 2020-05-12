Advanced search

Withycombe RFC host a well-received virtual session with former England ladies rugby coach

PUBLISHED: 08:54 12 May 2020

Former England ladies coach Gary Street, who led the national team to World Cup success in 2014, hosted a virtual session for Withy coaches and players. Picture WRFC

Former England ladies coach Gary Street, who led the national team to World Cup success in 2014, hosted a virtual session for Withy coaches and players. Picture WRFC

Archant

The players, coaches, members of Withycombe and the general rugby community were invited to a Sunday morning session with a difference last weekend.

Withycombe welcomed, friend of the club, Gary Street. Gary is the former England Ladies head coach who led them to World Cup glory in 2014.

Since then he has been coaching at various levels including Harlequins Ladies, and starting his new role in July where he will head up the Harlequins DPP program.

The open session, which was done on a virtual basis, involved Gary talking about his World Cup experiences, share any coaching tips and then take any questions put to him.

With such an interesting guest, and so much to talk about, another session is planned for the coming weeks as well as Gary coming down to Withycombe when permitted to give a masterclass to next year’s U12s and U15s.

