Premiership rugby set to return on August 15

PUBLISHED: 09:25 05 June 2020 | UPDATED: 09:25 05 June 2020

Premiership rugby is making every effort to return to action with Saturday, August 15 the proposed ‘restart date’.

Owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the last time a Premiership rugby match was played was back on March 8.

However, in recent days clubs have been cleared to start non-contact training.

As thing stand in the current Premiership table, Exeter Chiefs hold a five-point lead over Sale with Bristol in third place and Northampton Saints sitting fourth.

Premiership chief Darren Childs says: “It is important for us to give players, coaches and clubs clarity on when they can look to return,” said Premiership chief Darren Childs.

“Nothing will happen until it is safe to do so but we will do everything we can to resume the 2019-20 Gallagher Premiership Rugby campaign on Saturday, 15 August.”

No decision has yet been taken on whether games will be played behind closed doors, but the Premiership say the structure and format for the rest of the campaign “will follow in due course”.

There are nine games still to play for each team in the regular season, but there is no relegation issue with Saracens already set to play in the Championship next season as punishment for salary cap breaches.

With regard to the training; none-contact training must be carried out in small groups with each person involved observing the two-metre distancing rules.

In the world of elite football, Premier League clubs have now advanced to stage two, which allows contact training in larger groups. Premier League football is set to return from June 17.

It is not known when Premiership clubs will be able to move to stage two.

