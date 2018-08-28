Advanced search

MPS Windows of Exmouth providing super sponsorship for Devon RFU teams

PUBLISHED: 21:08 23 December 2018

Exmouth company MPS Windows have become sponsors to Devon rugby to adorn the playing shirts of all age groups for the next two years. The official handover of the new shirt wa smarked with a gathering outside th ecompany headquarters in Exmouth. (Left to right) Glenn Channing (Withycombe RFC and Devon RFC coach), Danny Sansom (MPS marketing manager), Nathan Hannay (Devon RFU senior captain), Treve Mitchell (Devon RFU president) and Malcolm Sansom (managing director of MPS. Picture MPS WINDOWS

Archant

Exmouth company MPS Windows, have become sponsors to Devon Rugby.

The company, based in Pound Lane, Exmouth, are to have their name on the front of all the playing shirts through the age groups from juniors to seniors.

The sponsorship runs for two seasons and the official presentation of the new shirt was done just before Christmas at the company headquarters.

Danny Sansom, marketing manager of MPS said: “Alongside the great sports teams and organisations that we already sponsor in our local area, it’s great to now be involved with the Devon RFU and continue our support for amateur sport.”

Withycombe RFC player-coach Glen Channing, who is also a coach with the Devon RFU says: “Having the continued support from MPS has massively contributed to help running an amateur club at Withycombe RFC.

“Over years gone by MPS have sponsored most things from shirts to training kits and post pads.

“Having seen the benefits first hand that MPS can bring, I am very excited to now see this partnership between the company and Devon RFU to support the growth of county rugby in Devon”.

