Mogridge stars as Exmouth Under-9s enjoy their return to action
PUBLISHED: 09:10 26 February 2020
Archant
After weeks of storms and cancellations, the weather finally eased to allow the Exmouth Under-9s to return to action, something they did when they entertained Okehampton.
The young Cockles clearly had missed playing for they were quickly into their stride from the first whistle and they dominated the ball, showing particular strength when running whilst in possession, allowing the boys to gain territory and play the game on Okehampton's try line.
When defence was need, there were strong tackles from Tommy Stewart and Dan Coakley which helped to deny the visitors much progress. Okehampton fielded two U9 girls in their team and both showed no fear in tackling Exmouth's boys and added a great turn of speed when they had possession to score some good tries.
All of the boys had a great game. However, captain Will Mogridge led from the front for Exmouth and was rewarded with the Player of the Week shirt for his efforts.