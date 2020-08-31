Lewis Gerant nets double trophy delight at Exmouth RFC Awards Ceremony

The Exmouth RFC CLOGS (Cockles League of Old Gentlemen Supporters), a group that comrpises of former Cockles' players and club officials who support the 1st XV home and away. CLOGS received the 2019/20 campaign 1st XV Captain's Award. Picture: ERFC Archant

Exmouth RFC held their 2019/20 Awards Evening.

The Exmouth RFC season 2019/20 1st XV squad together with some of the Cockles' younger team members. Picture: ERFC The Exmouth RFC season 2019/20 1st XV squad together with some of the Cockles' younger team members. Picture: ERFC

The event was held without the usual pomp and celebration that goes with a Cockles’ Awards Ceremony owing to the on-going Coronavirus pandemic.

Social distance was the order of the day as players stepped forward to be honoured with various awards from the 2019/20 campaign.

The coveted Players’ Player award for the 1st XV went to Lewis Geran who then returned to collect the award of Best Newcomer.

The other Cockles’ teams Players’ Player of the Year award winners were Sam Fulthorpe for the 2nd XV and Alex Hooper for the Nomads.

Exmouth RFC's Lewis Geran who was named both the Cockles' 201920 season 1st XV Players' Player of the Year and also the club's Best Newcomer award winner. Picture; ERFC Exmouth RFC's Lewis Geran who was named both the Cockles' 201920 season 1st XV Players' Player of the Year and also the club's Best Newcomer award winner. Picture; ERFC

The Top Try Scorer awards went to Dave Bargent, for the 1st XV, Sam Fullthorpe, for the 2nd XV and Ross Matthews, for the Nomads.

The Managers’ Awards went to Dan Armstrong (1st XV), Joe Harris (2nd XV) and Alex Hooper (Nomads).

Jack Madge received the Most Improved player award and, last, but certainly not least, the 1st XV Captain’s award was presented to the Cockles’ CLOGS – a group comprising of former players and officials of the club who attend 1st XV matches home and away throughout the season.