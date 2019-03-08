Hughes a clever lad – full-back scores six tries as Exmouth Colts win well

Exmouth Colts warmed up for this coming weekend’s cup semi-final meeting with Tiverton by recording an impressive 52-24 win on their visit to Plymstock Albion Oaks.

The Cockles got off to a flying start with a fine bit of individual skill from full back Bertie Hughes with the try converted by Nick Eveleigh.

Oaks hit back with an unconverted try, a clinically executed catch-and-drive manoeuvre from a line-out.

However, it was the Cockles colts who dominated much of the first half and they added further tries – a second from Hughes and a fine individual effort from Tom Sanderson – that sent them into half-time with a 19-5 lead.

Exmouth started the second half well and pressed the home defence early to secure a ruck turnover, which was slipped quickly to Hughes, who was free to run down the wing to complete his hat-trick of tries.

The action was end-to-end and, following a converted try for the hosts, Hughes powered home for his fourth try of the game.

Oaks then had their best period of the match and secured two tries, one of which converted to narrow the gap between the teams to one of just nine points.

However, that’s as good as it got for Oaks as a brilliant cross-field kick from left to right by Tom Pengilly sent Hughes over for his fifth try.

The hosts were struggling in the second half to take the pressure in the scrum and conceded a penalty when their front row stood up.

The cockles opted for a second scrum and again pushed well, giving stand-in scrum half Owen Brinkworth the space to send a dummy pass and run in to score.

Fittingly, the final try was scored by the Exmouth player who started it all – full-back Bertie Hughes – who got on the end of a another clever little kick by Pengilly, who chipped over the defence, and Hughes carried the ball over the line for his sixth try to complete the scoring.