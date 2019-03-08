Holman's last minute try sees Withy continue their perfect league campaign

Withycombe action from the win at Exeter Sarcens. Picture IAIN COOPER Archant

Withycombe's Jimmy Holman scored a last minute try to see the Raleigh Park men continue their 100 per cent start to the campaign as they bagged a narrow success at Exeter Saracens, writes Gerald Gifford.

Action from the Withycombe win at Exeter Saracens. Picture WITHYCOMBE RFC Action from the Withycombe win at Exeter Saracens. Picture WITHYCOMBE RFC

Withy made a bright start and their early endeavours saw the home side pinned back, but some poor handling gifted the opportunity for Saracens to opening the scoring with a converted try to lead 7-0.

Boosted by the early try, Saracens enjoyed the lion's share of the possession and territory for the remainder of the first quarter. Parity was restored to the contest when, after a good period of sustained attacking play, Neil Williams crossed the whitewash and Will Hockin sent a straight forward conversion between the posts.

Saracens were soon back on the front foot, scoring twice more before the break. The first came from a driving maul and the second was a long sprint to the line by the home full-back and Withy trooped off at half-time trailing 21-7.

Withy rang the changes during the break and the fresh legs had the desired effect. They thought they had a second try, but the match official deemed the ball was not grounded over the try line. However, the Withy pressure continued and a Mark Wilkinson try together with a Glen Channing conversion took the score to 21-14.

Tempers began to shorten to such a degree that Withy full-back Paddy Haddad shown a straight red card while Saracens centre Tom Arthur was sent to the sin bin.

Withy continued to move the ball well and it was no more than they deserved when George Toomey scored, much to the delight of a large contingent of Withy supporters.

A difficult conversion effort was missed, but the home lead was down to one of just two points. Time began to run out in the contest, but Withy summoned their reserves of energy to mount one last attack and, when the ball was passed out to Jimmy Holman who sprinted clear to dot down and launch great celebrations on and off the pitch.

On Saturday, Withy entertain second-placed Tamar Saracens at Raleigh Park (3pm).