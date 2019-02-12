Gore and McIntyre impress as Withy U16s defeat DHSOB in Fishermans Cup meeting.

Action from the Withycombe Under-16s Fishwermans Cup win over DHSOB Sharks Picture IAIN COOPER Archant

Withycombe Under-16s took the honours when they met Devonport High School Old Boys RFC (DHSOB) in a Fisherman’s Cup fixture.

The first ever meeting between the sides proved to be a close encounter from first whistle to last with Withy ending as 13-5 winners thanks to them scoring eight unanswered second half points.

The deadlock was broken when, after some composed build-up play, Will Cooper threw a terrific ‘dummy pass’ before crossing for an unconverted try.

Further chances were created, at both ends of the pitch, but there was just one more score before the interval when DHSOB, who carried a danger every time they counter-attacked, crossed in the corner and the sides trooped off at the break all square at 5-5.

Withy continued to play on the front foot after the break and a Will Cooper penalty edged them into an 8-5 lead.

Much of the second half was played out in the middle third of the pitch and became something of a ‘stalemate’.

However, there was one further score and it came when Withy created an overlap opportunity that ended with Matt Oliver taking the ball over the line for the games third, and final, unconverted try.

The Withy Man of the Match awards went to Jayden Gore and Solomon McIntyre.

