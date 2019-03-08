Fulthorpe stars as Exmouth 2nd XV see off hosts Crediton

Action from the Exmouth 2nd XV win at Crediton. Picture EXMOUTH RFC Archant

Exmouth 2nd XV were fully deserving of their 43-27 win at Crediton.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Cockles second string travelled to Mid Devon fully expecting a tough afternoon, particularly given the searing heat to contest was played out in.

The Cockles drew first blood with a Connor MacDonald try and that as the first of three Exmouth tries before the break. Sam Fulthorpe and Erin Inglis scored the other tries with all three converted by Fulthorpe.

The home side scored two tries with both 'aided' by uncharacteristic errors.

The two conversions were clean and they slotted a brace of penalties for the half-time score to read 21-20 in favour of the Cockles.

What ever was said during the break clearly worked for, in the second half, the Cockles served up some serious power play and it was the intensity of their game that saw them to victory.

A big feature of the overall Cockles' performance was the inter-play between the forwards and backs, great handling and offload to keep the ball moving.

Tries from Dan Sanders, Sam Fulthorpe again, the returning Finlay Marks and Ben Mellor, completed the afternoon scoring with the home side bagging a late consolation try late on. In a fine all-round show, Dan Sanders impressed with his wrecking ball running and ball turnovers while Joe Harris did some terrific work on the lineout and also worked hard on the floor, but the Cockles' Man of the Match award went to skipper Sam Fulthorpe, who led by example throughout the contest. Completing a superb September matchday for the club, the Nomads also won as they proved too strong for visiting Honiton 2nd XV, beating them 52-7. What with that 1st XV success in Cornwall together with the wins for both the 2nd and 3rd XV's it all added up to the three senior XVs for the Club racking up 171 points between them!