Weather hits local football but rugby survives on another soggy Saturday

Football and rugby Saturday night round-up picture. Picture STEVE BIRLEY Archant

Local rugby has done better than local football as the weather won yet again on the final Saturday of February with multiple postponements across the local football leagues.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Exmouth Town's Toolstation Western League top flight game at Clevedon Town was called off mid-morning after the North Somerset club's pitch failed an inspection.

All three East Devon-based teams that ply their trade in the Sout West Peninsula League Premier East had their fate sealed on Friday with Honiton Town's home meeting with Newton Abbot Spurs, the Sidmouth Town home game against Stoke Gabriel and the Axminster Town's visit to Torridgeside all meeting watery ends.

In the Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League North & East, the Budleigh trip to University was called off on Friday and the South & West game at home for Ottery St Mary, who were set to meet the only tram sitting below them in the table, Paignton Villa, was called off on Saturday morning aftera pitch insprction.

The Macron League took a soaking too with matches at Lympstone, East Budleigh, Exmouth Rovers, Exmouth Spartans, Otterton, Topsham Town and the Exmouth Town thirds home game, all being called off.

Still on - yes a couple of matches beat the elements! Exmouth Town Reserves' Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League North & East meeting with Clyst Valley was subject to a 10.30am pitch-inpspection and very much on was the Macron Devon & Exeter League tiop flight East Devon derby at Beer Albion where Feniton will be the oppositon with the Furzebrake kick-off being 3pm.

Sidmouth Town thirds visit to Kentisbeare in another Macron game, was also on as was the game at Bradninch where Witheridge Thirds are the visitors.

However, still on were the rugby matches at Withycombe, who entertain Ilfracombe in a Devon One league encounter at Raleigh Park (2.30pm) and that is also the kick-off time for Exmouth's South West Premier game at Brixham.

Sidmouth Chiefs' South West One West meeting at home to North Petherton beat the weather, but only because it was switched from the Blackmore to Sidford where kick-off is at 2.30pm, also on is Honiton's Western Counties West game at Falmouth.

Join us here from 7pm when we will bring you all the news from the matches that did beat the weather on another soggy Saturday.