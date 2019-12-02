Fahy try double as Cockles suffer Devon derby defeat in home meeting with Brixham

Jack Fahy scores one of his two tries in the home meeting with Brixham. Picture JASON FAHY Archant

Exmouth let slip a second half advantage before being edged out 27-21 in their Devon derby home meeting with Brixham.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Action from the Cockles home defeat to Brixham. Picture JASON FAHY Action from the Cockles home defeat to Brixham. Picture JASON FAHY

The result will have come as very disappointing to both the Cockles' faithful and the players, particularly as the home side enjoyed long periods of dominance in the contest.

Brixham struck first through a 12th minute penalty slotted by Mitch Pinkus who had missed a similar scoring opportunity just three minutes into the game.

George Meadows had two chances to draw level but both his efforts in the 20th and the 34th minutes struck against a swirling wind, missed the target - though the second did come back off the frame of the goal.

For the first half hour neither side got too close to the others try line as both defences held sway, but, six minutes before the break, the Cockles forward power proved too much for the visitors and skipper Jack Fahy went over; Meadows slotted the extras and the home side were able to troop off at the break holding a 7-3 lead.

Dave Bargent who scored on of the three tries the Cockles bagged in their 27-21 home defeat at the hands of Brixham. Picture JASON FAHY Dave Bargent who scored on of the three tries the Cockles bagged in their 27-21 home defeat at the hands of Brixham. Picture JASON FAHY

The second half begin with the Cockles, now with the wind at their backs, playing on the front foot and, in the 46th minute, Fahy crossed the whitewash for the second time and, with another successful Meadows conversion, the home lead was increased to on of 11 points at 14-3.

However, from this moment onwards, a resilient Brixham began to impose themselves on proceedings, making life difficult for the Cockles and they worked the ball well to score two tries out wide making the desired space with some terrific pace. A third try was scored along and, with two conversions also slotted, Brixham held a 22-14 advantage.

The Cockles dug deep and more forward dominance ended with Dave Bargent going over and another Meadows conversion saw the score closed up to 22-21.

It was Brixham though, who had the final say with a fourth try late on to seal, for them, a fine away win and consign the Cockles to back-to-back home defeats.

Post match the general view was that the Cockles undoing came from them failing to use the strong wind to find field position to put pressure on Brixham.

The home cause was not helped when the visitors claimed they had used all their front row replacements and so the contest became one of uncontested scrums and, before this, the Cockles clearly held the advantage in the scrum.

This coming Saturday (December 7), the Cockles visit Exeter University looking to land a second successive away win following their victory at Camborne in their last South West Premier away fixture.