Exmouth Under-9s sparkle in meeting with Exeter Athletic

James Curtis in action for Exmouth Under-9s. Picture RICHARD WEST Archant

Following another week of wet weather, Exmouth's Under 9s welcomed Exeter Athletic for a series of matches that were played on the all-weather surface at Exmouth Community College.

Exeter Athletic, a team associated with Exeter Chiefs, offered the young Cockles their sternest test of the season.

At the whistle, Exeter started the game the brightest, running through the middle of the home team's defence, scoring immediately.

However, Exmouth slowly overcame their sleepy start, eventually swinging the pendulum in their favour, with Callum Price and Luis Matthews crossing the opposition try line.

Another man of the match tackling performance from Mason Da'Bell-Price slowed Exeter's progress and fantastic running from George Williams ensured Exmouth played their game at the right end of the pitch.

Match two followed in a similar theme and, in this contest, there were big performances from Lucas Marles and Dan Coakley in the tackle, that helped ensured the game remained even, with James Messenger making meters through the middle of the pitch with ball in hand, giving Exmouth the perfect platform to score more tries.