Advanced search

Exmouth Under-9s sparkle in meeting with Exeter Athletic

PUBLISHED: 08:50 27 November 2019

James Curtis in action for Exmouth Under-9s. Picture RICHARD WEST

James Curtis in action for Exmouth Under-9s. Picture RICHARD WEST

Archant

Following another week of wet weather, Exmouth's Under 9s welcomed Exeter Athletic for a series of matches that were played on the all-weather surface at Exmouth Community College.

Exeter Athletic, a team associated with Exeter Chiefs, offered the young Cockles their sternest test of the season.

At the whistle, Exeter started the game the brightest, running through the middle of the home team's defence, scoring immediately.

However, Exmouth slowly overcame their sleepy start, eventually swinging the pendulum in their favour, with Callum Price and Luis Matthews crossing the opposition try line.

Another man of the match tackling performance from Mason Da'Bell-Price slowed Exeter's progress and fantastic running from George Williams ensured Exmouth played their game at the right end of the pitch.

Match two followed in a similar theme and, in this contest, there were big performances from Lucas Marles and Dan Coakley in the tackle, that helped ensured the game remained even, with James Messenger making meters through the middle of the pitch with ball in hand, giving Exmouth the perfect platform to score more tries.

Most Read

Beach waterfall prompts council to urge cliff safety plea

Water cascading down the cliffs at Orcombe Point. Picture: Pip Piper

Alistair Brammer nominated for Broadway award as he gears up for final Exmouth concert

Alistair Brammer at a media night for Wicked. Picture: Dave Benett

General Election 2019: Full list of candidates for East Devon

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Jeremy Thorpe investigation and Genette Tate disappearance question raised in general election materials

Independent candidate Peter Faithfull. Picture: Callum Lawton

Yvonne looking forward to Christmas parties after Miss Slinky award

Yvonne Higgins before and after she lost the weight. Picture: Yvonne Higgins

Most Read

Beach waterfall prompts council to urge cliff safety plea

Water cascading down the cliffs at Orcombe Point. Picture: Pip Piper

Alistair Brammer nominated for Broadway award as he gears up for final Exmouth concert

Alistair Brammer at a media night for Wicked. Picture: Dave Benett

General Election 2019: Full list of candidates for East Devon

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Jeremy Thorpe investigation and Genette Tate disappearance question raised in general election materials

Independent candidate Peter Faithfull. Picture: Callum Lawton

Yvonne looking forward to Christmas parties after Miss Slinky award

Yvonne Higgins before and after she lost the weight. Picture: Yvonne Higgins

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Under-9s sparkle in meeting with Exeter Athletic

James Curtis in action for Exmouth Under-9s. Picture RICHARD WEST

Exmouth Town postponement count climbs into double figures after another washout

Exmouth Town supporters at Highworth Town. Picture MARTIN COOK

Exmouth Rovers seeking ninth successive league win with visit of Bravehearts

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Budleigh all set for another meeting with Liverton United

East Devon Stableford victory for Jane Atkin

Golf generic picture
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists