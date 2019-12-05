Advanced search

Exmouth Under-9s sparkle in latest action at Exeter Saracens

PUBLISHED: 12:52 05 December 2019

Action from the Exmouth U9s game at Exeter Saracens. Picture RICH WEST

Action from the Exmouth U9s game at Exeter Saracens. Picture RICH WEST

Exmouth Under-9s travelled to Exeter for their latest Sunday action.

The young Cockles took on hosts Exeter Saracens and, on a bitterly cold morning, needed no encouragement to hit the ground running and keep warm!

The focus for the team this season has been very much on team work rather than the solo try scorer.

The home side set up a large playing area and this played into the hands of the Cockles as they were able to put their passing game to the test.

Some nifty footwork from Charlie Reynolds allowed him to break clear of Exeter's defence. Clean through on to Exeter's try line, he selflessly threw a cross-field pass to Callum Price to cross the whitewash and score the try.

Xavier 'The Baby Rhino' Applegate dominated the midfield, constantly getting over the gain line and passing to teammates allowing Exmouth to stay on the front foot.

When in defence, Lucas Marles and Mason Da-Bell-Price put in their usual shift and Lachlan Philip is worthy of special mention for his superb try-saving tackle.

The player of the week shirts were awarded to Charlie Reynolds and Zac Davey, the latter who is fast becoming the most improved player of the squad.

