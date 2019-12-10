Exmouth Under-9s in latest action at Topsham

Exmouth U9 action and Coby Sharland takes the ball forward. Picture EXMOUTH RFC Archant

Exmouth Under-9s were on the road again this weekend with a short away trip to Topsham, before the arrival of storm Atiyah.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Exmouth U9 action and Rupert Dunn makes a tackle. Picture EXMOUTH RFC Exmouth U9 action and Rupert Dunn makes a tackle. Picture EXMOUTH RFC

With almost a full squad, Exmouth brought the storm to Topsham with a whirlwind performance of explosive running and strong defence.

Exmouth's usual suspects, Calum Price and Charlie Reynolds, showed quick feet and crafty side steps to break through Topsham's line and open the scoring.

Good support play and offloads from Riley West and Tommy Stewart ensured Exmouth remained on the front foot when in possession.

Topsham offered good attacking play, and within their squad had some quick and big players.

A special mention to Rupert Dunn, possibly the smallest player in the Exmouth's squad, who showed no fear in the tackle, leading by example to halt Topsham in their steps.

So many Exmouth players performed well, the choice of Player of the Week was a difficult one. However, with probably the 'coolest' name in the squad, Buddy Brown received the accolade along with Charlie Burroughs.

That's it ahead of the festive break and the Exmouth U9s will return to action in early January.