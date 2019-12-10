Advanced search

Exmouth Under-9s in latest action at Topsham

PUBLISHED: 12:10 10 December 2019

Exmouth U9 action and Coby Sharland takes the ball forward. Picture EXMOUTH RFC

Exmouth U9 action and Coby Sharland takes the ball forward. Picture EXMOUTH RFC

Exmouth Under-9s were on the road again this weekend with a short away trip to Topsham, before the arrival of storm Atiyah.

Exmouth U9 action and Rupert Dunn makes a tackle. Picture EXMOUTH RFCExmouth U9 action and Rupert Dunn makes a tackle. Picture EXMOUTH RFC

With almost a full squad, Exmouth brought the storm to Topsham with a whirlwind performance of explosive running and strong defence.

Exmouth's usual suspects, Calum Price and Charlie Reynolds, showed quick feet and crafty side steps to break through Topsham's line and open the scoring.

Good support play and offloads from Riley West and Tommy Stewart ensured Exmouth remained on the front foot when in possession.

Topsham offered good attacking play, and within their squad had some quick and big players.

A special mention to Rupert Dunn, possibly the smallest player in the Exmouth's squad, who showed no fear in the tackle, leading by example to halt Topsham in their steps.

So many Exmouth players performed well, the choice of Player of the Week was a difficult one. However, with probably the 'coolest' name in the squad, Buddy Brown received the accolade along with Charlie Burroughs.

That's it ahead of the festive break and the Exmouth U9s will return to action in early January.

